CM Punk reacts to his return after WWE Backstage went off air

14 Nov 2019

Punk and Renee Young

Last night on WWE Backstage, CM Punk appeared at the end of the show to the utter shock of the WWE Universe. WWE on FOX's official Twitter account has now posted a clip that shows the immediate reactions of the panel on Punk's return, soon after the show came to an end.

Punk FINALLY makes his return

It had been more than 5 years since CM Punk left WWE on a sour note. Punk came out at the end of last night's WWE Backstage, and it was later revealed that he would be working for the show as an analyst. After the show came to an end, the panelists gave their immediate reactions to the shocking return, as can be seen in the video below.

Young praised Punk's outfit and stated that she was stressed leading up to the moment he appeared. Punk responded by saying that he's just happy at the fact that Renee doesn't have to lie anymore.

Paige said that she's very excited about Punk's return, and added that he will bring his honesty to the show, which is what made fans hail him back in the day. Samoa Joe said that he's somebody who's probably the most familiar with Punk, and added that it's good to have him back. Booker T stated that Punk will be a great addition to WWE Backstage and he's looking forward to work with him.

