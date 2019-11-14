Roman Reigns takes shot at one member of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series 2019

14 Nov 2019

Roman Reigns

As reported earlier, the lineup for Team SmackDown for the 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination Match has been finalized. Team captain, Roman Reigns, recently posted a tweet and praised every member of his squad, minus King Corbin.

NXT wages war on the main roster

This year's Survivor Series comes with a twist, as NXT is hell-bent on proving that it's as good, if not better, than the two main roster brands. The event will feature several Triple Threat bouts involving Superstars from all three brands. One of those matches will be a 15-Man Triple Threat Elimination Match. Earlier this week, Team RAW was announced, with Seth Rollins being named the captain. Last night, Roman Reigns was announced as the captain for Team SmackDown, which consists of Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, and King Corbin.

Reigns takes a shot at Corbin

Reigns posted a tweet in response to the announcement of the blue team, and heaped praise on three of his team members. Reigns didn't have kind words for Baron Corbin though. Check out Reigns' tweet below:

Team #SmackDown has an Olympian ready for a fight, a Monster, among men, an athlete with a message, and #TheBigDog ready to break this 2-year loss streak for The Blue Brand.



...yeah and we have Corbin too🤮. He can get eliminated. #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/CCGJuVb3yF — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 13, 2019

