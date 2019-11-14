Rusev responds to Corey Graves' criticism; Has advice for fans who complain

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 09:07 IST SHARE

Rusev and Graves

The controversial angle involving Lana and Bobby Lashley is still going strong, several weeks after it kicked off on the WWE RAW season premiere. Rusev recently spoke to Digital Spy about the backlash the angle has been receiving and referred to the haters as "internet warriors".

Graves bashes the Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle

If you have been following this storyline, you must be aware of the fact that although it's being slammed all over social media by a large group of fans, it's doing incredibly well in terms of Youtube and Twitter views. WWE announcer Corey Graves recently expressed his opinion on the angle and called it ridiculous. Rusev had some words for Graves and fans who have been complaining about the angle.

Just because Corey Graves doesn't like it or somebody else it doesn't mean anything. Obviously, the numbers speak for itself, we're the highest viewed YouTube video in a long, long time. I'm stoked about it.

It's just those super ultra fans in their basement that are trying to reject it, which it is what it is, you know, if you don't like it, you don't have to watch it.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!