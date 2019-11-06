Corey Graves calls on WWE to end 'ridiculous' RAW storyline

Corey Graves is not a fan of the love triangle on RAW

The love triangle between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana has been one of the most prominent storylines in WWE in recent weeks, with their ‘Divorce Court’ segment even main-eventing the final episode of RAW before Crown Jewel.

Speaking on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves mentioned that he will enjoy watching the upcoming WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series, but he has not enjoyed watching the weekly developments in the Rusev and Lashley feud on RAW.

“Something that I don’t think you will enjoy – because God knows I haven’t – is this endless soap opera between Rusev and Lana and Lashley. My god, let it end. Let the suffering stop. I don’t feel bad for Rusev. I think Rusev looks ridiculous.”

He added that Rusev and Lashley are both talented Superstars who are capable of having an “awesome” match without WWE telling an “outrageous” storyline.

“It’s like somebody who has never been in a relationship writing their idea of what some sort of romance scandal would be. It’s very strange. Very, very strange for me to get into it. Definitely a low point [of this week's RAW] for me, but it’s not my sandbox.”

What’s next for Rusev and Bobby Lashley?

Rusev challenged Bobby Lashley to a match on the November 4 episode of RAW. However, the former Intercontinental Champion appeared on the stage area on crutches and claimed he had not been cleared to compete after suffering a torn groin in the company of Lana.

Drew McIntyre volunteered to face Rusev instead, but their match was cut short when Lashley struck “The Bulgarian Brute” with a crutch and it became apparent that he did not have an injury after all.

The storyline is expected to lead to a one-on-one match at Survivor Series.

