WWE Rumors: Two more matches set for Survivor Series [SPOILERS]

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 06 Nov 2019, 03:32 IST

Survivor Series will take place on November 24 in Chicago

WWE announced during the November 4 episode of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series, while RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival and NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA.

According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, WWE is planning to add another Triple Threat match to the pay-per-view, with United States Champion AJ Styles set to face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and North American Champion Roderick Strong.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted that there is a possibility that Styles and/or Nakamura could lose their titles before the show, meaning the participants in the third Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion Triple Threat match could change.

The ongoing love triangle storyline on RAW is also expected to lead to a Survivor Series match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley (w/Lana).

RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT at Survivor Series

In recent years, the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view has had a RAW vs. SmackDown theme, with Superstars and Champions facing off against rivals from the opposing brand.

This year, WWE has introduced NXT into the mix for the first time, and the build-up to the event is already off to an exciting start after Triple H’s NXT invaded the November 1 episode of SmackDown and November 4 episode of RAW.

As well as the aforementioned Triple Threat matches that have been announced for Survivor Series, it has also been confirmed that Brock Lesnar will put his WWE Championship on the line against Rey Mysterio at the event.

That has led to speculation that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will also defend his Universal Championship on the show, but his potential opponent is unknown.

