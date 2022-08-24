"Bray Wyatt just doesn't interest me" - WWE Legend does not care about potential return of former Universal Champion

Bray Wyatt's possible return does not seem to be on the wrestling wishlist of former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter).

Since Triple H became the head of WWE's creative team, many reports have been circulating surrounding Wyatt's potential comeback.

Despite the excitement among fans regarding the former Universal Champion's WWE return, Dutch Mantell stated on 'Story Time With Dutch Mantell' that Wyatt's comeback does not interest him.

"Bray Wyatt just doesn't interest me as The Fiend or as Bray Wyatt. He did nothing that made me want to boo him, nothing. He just went out there and put his hold on and beat them. So what is to dislike about that? I don't know why that's so hard to understand." From 0:38 to 1:01

The Eater of Worlds was surprisingly released from his contract in 2021, during his time in the company he won both the WWE and Universal Championships.

Bray Wyatt's WWE return is reportedly up in the air for the time being

The 35-year-old charismatic star undoubtedly has much more to offer in the wrestling business.

With his return starting to pick up steam, Steve Carrier from Ringside News recently tweeted that WWE have yet to confirm if they have held talks with Bray Wyatt or not.

"His name was mentioned to certain creative team members as advance notice that there may or may not be discussions going on, and that the rumor mill is churning about it. It neither a confirmation or a denial of discussions." H/T Twitter

Bray's best run in WWE arguably came in 2019 when he repackaged himself as a terrifying character, The Fiend. During this time he faced off against huge stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bryan Danielson (a.k.a Daniel Bryan).

Do you think Wyatt will make his return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA