Bray Wyatt says he has forgiven long-term WWE rival

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is the Universal Champion

Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has forgiven Daniel Bryan after the long-term rivals battled it out in a strap match at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

The Universal Champion, whose tweets are almost always in-character, performed as “The Fiend” to defeat Bryan at Survivor Series 2019, while Wyatt’s alter-ego picked up another win over the WrestleMania 30 main-eventer at the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Wyatt has been known to send apologies and forgiveness tweets to his fellow Superstars since he returned to WWE programming in April 2019, and he has done so again after his hard-hitting match against Bryan.

Now that the dust has settled...



Let our scars remind us that WE...



Are stronger together than we are apart.



I forgive you Bryan.



We’ll always have Rumble. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) February 1, 2020

What’s next for Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan?

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt has retained his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at two pay-per-views in recent months, so it is safe to assume that “The Planet’s Champion” will move away from the title picture when he next appears on SmackDown.

WWE decided to focus on other storylines on the post-Royal Rumble episode of SmackDown, but it has already been announced that both Wyatt and Bryan will return on next week’s show.

