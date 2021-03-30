Bray Wyatt sends a heartfelt message to CM Punk

Bray Wyatt recently sent a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar CM Punk on Twitter.

CM Punk posted a tweet shortly after Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE TV. Punk mentioned in his tweet that he hopes Bray doesn't hold a grudge for a backstage incident from 2011. The incident saw Punk whipping him as part of his "new" Nexus Initiation.

I tried to warn him 🤷🏼‍♀️ Randal never listened. Hope you don’t hold a grudge for that little whipping incident. Bygones and such... pic.twitter.com/dYMa4E5l66 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 23, 2021

Bray Wyatt has now responded to CM Punk's tweet. Wyatt posted a photo from the time The Wyatt Family was feuding with Punk. He stated in the caption that the late Brodie Lee would hate to see the duo fighting. Check out the tweet below:

Brodie would hate to see us fighting. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oBvwlpnpDJ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 29, 2021

CM Punk had a full-fledged feud with Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family in late 2013

CM Punk and Daniel Bryan kicked off a heated feud with Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee and Erick Rowan in late 2013. Punk and Bryan competed in a string of matches against The Wyatt Family at the time.

Their most notable encounter with The Wyatt Family came at Survivor Series 2013 where Punk and Bryan scored a win over Rowan and Lee. Punk also had a couple of singles matches with Lee during the feud and emerged victorious on both occasions.

Bray Wyatt is currently feuding with WWE veteran Randy Orton on RAW. The feud has been going on for a while now and the duo is set to collide at WrestleMania 37. Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" persona recently got a makeover when he made his return to WWE at Fastlane 2021.