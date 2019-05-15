WWE News: Bray Wyatt sets his sights on a current champion, reveals his next potential feud

What's next for Bray Wyatt?

What's the story?

This week's edition of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House was insane, as the man who is formerly known as 'The Eater of Worlds' took things to the next level and revealed his dark secret to the entire WWE Universe.

Within hours after the culmination of Raw, Wyatt took to Twitter and hinted towards his next potential feud in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

For the past several weeks now, Bray Wyatt has been addressing the WWE Universe with his newly inaugurated Firefly Fun House. Not only has Wyatt revitalized his career in the WWE through that, but he has also introduced us to some interesting characters in the form of the Rambling Rabbit and Mercy The Buzzard.

Wyatt's Firefly Fun House initially seemed childish for the WWE Universe's liking. However, as the weeks gradually progressed, things started taking an ugly turn and Wyatt's character finally came full circle on this week's episode of Raw.

The heart of the matter

On this week's edition of the Firefly Fun House, Bray Wyatt once again pulled off another genius move, as he shocked the entire world by revealing his big secret. As expected, Wyatt's secret saw him being able to control his inner darkness, as he appeared in sinister clothing and an evil mask.

However, that wasn't the end of it all, as Wyatt later took to Twitter and responded to United States Champion, Samoa Joe, who has been terrorizing his arch-rival Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick.

By the looks of things Wyatt is now possibly looking to make Joe his next target, and could be gunning for the US Championship as well.

Perhaps it’s time to teach someone how to keep a secret🤫 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019

What's next?

Wyatt hasn't been active in terms of in-ring competition for the past several months now. But it now looks like he is looking to get back into the action as soon as possible.

A feud between Wyatt and Joe will be interesting to witness, that's for sure!