Bray Wyatt to target Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023? 4 reasons why it should happen

Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE programming since the February 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The enigmatic superstar, reportedly set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, vanished without a trace, leaving the WWE Universe wondering what befell him. Over the past 150+ days, rumors have surfaced about his potential return, all to no avail.

As SummerSlam draws closer, the rumor mill has begun heating up again, indicating that a returning Wyatt may target Cody Rhodes in Detroit. The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns seem to be the frontrunners to feud with The Eater of Worlds upon his potential return, and fans are torn between the two options.

Who will the three-time WWE World Champion target if he does return at SummerSlam?

With Rhodes set to bring hostilities with Brock Lesnar to a head in Motor City, here are four reasons why Bray Wyatt should target him, not The Tribal Chief

#4: Facing Cody Rhodes would be a great way to reintroduce Bray Wyatt to the WWE Universe as a heel

WWE's brightest babyface vs. its darkest character; the ultimate battle between good and evil

Soon after a white-hot return to WWE preceded by months of speculation, Bray Wyatt found his momentum dwindling. Fans grew frustrated with his convoluted booking and underwhelming matches and quickly found themselves rooting against him despite him being a babyface.

Wyatt's struggles as a heroic character could see him return as a heel, and what bigger babyface could he target than Cody Rhodes? The American Nightmare is the perfect foil for a villainous turn from the Eater of Worlds and could be just the top-level opponent needed to get the latter back on track.

#3: Cody Rhodes doesn't have a championship and thus gives WWE more booking options for a returning Bray Wyatt

While a feud between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns would undoubtedly be a blockbuster, it would also be predictable in the most detrimental way. The Tribal Chief is 1060+ days into a historic title run, unlikely to end before WrestleMania 40. Any feud with The Eater of Worlds can only end with Reigns standing tall.

This would not only be painfully foreseeable but also continue an unfortunate trend of big feud losses that have repeatedly derailed Wyatt. Against Cody Rhodes, there would be greater flexibility, allowing both men to potentially claim a win apiece before separating to cross paths again down the road.

#2: Being targeted by a heel Bray Wyatt would fit perfectly into Cody Rhodes' John Cena-esque redemption arc

Not only would Cody Rhodes vs. Bray Wyatt be great for Wyatt, but it would also make a lot of sense for The American Nightmare. The Grandson of a Plumber's journey since WrestleMania 39 has often been compared to John Cena's post-WrestleMania 28 path due to a few prominent similarities.

Both suffered arguably the biggest losses of their careers at The Show Of Shows before running into the juggernaut that is Brock Lesnar. Rhodes will most likely conclude his story with The Beast at SummerSlam, opening up an opportunity to parallel another Cena storyline, albeit one from before 'Mania 28.

A heel Bray Wyatt trying to break Rhodes' spirit and turn him heel would be a nice throwback to the "Embrace The Hate" feud between The Champ and Kane. While the latter storyline is not always fondly remembered due to Zack Ryder's unfortunate involvement, better execution this time could make it a hit. Proof of concept? Wyatt's work with Cena and Babyface Roman Reigns.

#1: Cody Rhodes is a fresher opponent for Bray Wyatt than Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt has a long history with Roman Reigns. The history between the duo goes as far back as the latter's Shield days, stretching to the beginning of Reigns' historic title run. This means the duo has a lot of backstory to explore in a potential feud, but on the flip side, it wouldn't feel as fresh as a storyline between Wyatt and Cody Rhodes.

Firstly, the novelty of seeing The Eater of Worlds standing across the ring from The American Nightmare would be very exciting for the fans. Additionally, the freshness of the rivalry would give Triple H and his team a clean canvas on which to paint the storyline, giving it a distinct advantage over the latest chapter of Wyatt vs. Reigns.

