Bray Wyatt to debut new mask at WWE WrestleMania 36? (Photo)

"The Fiend" will face John Cena at WrestleMania 36, but will he have a different look?

Bray Wyatt has challenged his opponent to a 'Firefly Fun House' match

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has posted a cryptic picture on Twitter ahead of his WWE WrestleMania 36 match with John Cena.

Ever since Wyatt's “The Fiend” character was introduced to WWE television in a ‘Firefly Fun House’ segment in May 2019, he has worn the same clothes and maintained the same unreadable facial expression.

However, as you can see from the tweet below, Wyatt has shared a close-up image which many WWE fans have speculated could be a new mask and new facial expression for "The Fiend".

Let’s take a real good look at you#KultOfWindham pic.twitter.com/HxlexI4pOy — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 29, 2020

Interestingly, Wyatt tagged tattoo artist Kyle Scarborough in the tweet. Scarborough confirmed in an interview with FOX4 in 2019 that he worked with the two-time World Champion on the initial concept for “The Fiend”.

"He had an idea for a character he was still in the works of, I guess, pitching to WWE Creative, and he outlined his ideas and his concepts. From there I made a piece of concept art. It's pretty much as simple as that."

This could also mean that Wyatt's picture is simply a new tattoo, rather than a new mask for his WWE character, but the timing of the tweet is certainly interesting considering that WrestleMania – an event where many Superstars debut a unique look – is just one week away.

WWE WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Six years after John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 30, the two men are set to do battle once again when the 16-time World Champion competes in his first match in over a year against “The Fiend”.

Wyatt has challenged Cena to a ‘Firefly Fun House’ match at WrestleMania 36, which will air on April 4-5, but fans will have to wait until the April 3 episode of SmackDown to find out whether the stipulation will be added to the match.