This is truly heartbreaking for Apollo Crews

It was a truly heartbreaking night for Apollo Crews. Riding high on confidence after pinning Andrade during the opening match of the night, he challenged the US Champion for a match later in the night with the title on the line.

However, he suffered a knee injury during the match which was aggravated during the closing moments and forced the referee to call off the match. The RAW Superstar was seen leaving on crutches and now WWE has confirmed that he has been ruled out of the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

BREAKING: @WWEApollo will no longer be able to compete in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match due to the knee injury he suffered during his #USTitle Match against @AndradeCienWWE on #WWERaw. https://t.co/W4qUhOo1dR — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2020

What does this mean for Apollo and the MITB Ladder match?

Ever since making his switch to RAW, Apollo Crews has been on a roll. After pushing Aleister Black to his limits, the former SmackDown Superstar defeated MVP last week to gain a spot in the MITB Ladder Match.

It will be truly heartbreaking for Crews, who seemed to be set for a big push on the Red brand. At the moment, we do not know the extent of his injury and when he will return to RAW.

This means that his spot will now be up for grabs and we could see a match to determine his replacement next week.

We at Sportskeeda wish Crews a swift recovery.