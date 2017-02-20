WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame

by Rohit Nath Breaking 20 Feb 2017, 23:44 IST

Diamond Dallas Page has been rumoured to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame for a long time.

WWE officially announced that Diamond Dallas Page will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He is now the third inductee announced for the prestigious event, following Kurt Angle and former SmackDown General Manager Theodore(Teddy) Long.

The news was first broken by Rolling Stone. DDP will be joining Kurt Angle, Rock N’ Roll Express, and Teddy Long into the WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2017. The female and celebrity inductee is yet to be announced

Diamond Dallas Page was the first name rumoured for the Hall Of Fame at the beginning of the year, as per PWInsider. Diamond Dallas Page had inducted Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Apart from his stint in WCW, which saw him become a WCW World Heavyweight Champion thrice. He had a brief stint in WWE before departing. Over the last few years, DDP has been more famous for his venture “DDP Yoga”, which is used by several wrestlers of past and present, such as Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Jake Roberts, Mick Foley, Scott Hall, and most recently Vader, among others.

DDP is among the most well-respected wrestlers in the business today, going all the way back to his time in WCW.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish a hearty congratulation to Diamond Dallas Page for an extremely well-deserved induction into the WWE Hall Of Fame.