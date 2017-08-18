From The WWE Rumor Mill: WWE signs former Intercontinental Champion for a return after 7 years

Shelton Benjamin has reportedly signed a contract with WWE

@toprope_podcast by Bushboy65 News 18 Aug 2017, 08:04 IST

The Gold Standard could be making his way back to WWE very soonIt looks like we may finally be getting the Gold Standard back in WWE. According to PWInsider, Shelton Benjamin has reportedly signed with the company.

Benjamin was set to return this time last year to help add depth to the brand split. Vignettes began airing in July 2016 showing highlights of Benjamin's WWE career from his first run in the company.

However, Benjamin would not be able to join SD Live, as he tore his rotator cuff before he could make his return.

Benjamin returned to wrestling in March and has been working multiple independent scenes. It seems now that WWE is ready to bring him in, and we can only expect that he'll end up where he was originally heading, Smackdown Live.

Shelton's return could not have come at a better time. What with Smackdown still reeling from the Superstar Shakeup in April, and with rumors of another one coming soon, star power like Benjamin's will keep SD moving while they adjust to upcoming roster changes.

What are your thoughts on the Gold Standard's return? Who should his first feud be against? And which brand should he go to? Sound off in the comments section.