BREAKING: WWE announces Roman Reigns' replacement and new opponent for Goldberg at WrestleMania 36

Goldberg now has a new contender for his WWE Universal Championship.

How will Goldberg prepare for a new opponent in such a short time?

Goldberg

The WrestleMania 36 go-home edition of SmackDown was set to feature a final confrontation between Roman Reigns and Goldberg ahead of their WWE Universal Championship match at 'The Show of Shows'. The segment didn't take place on the show and without reflecting more on that, WWE just announced that The Big Dog will be replaced at WrestleMania by Braun Strowman.

It is now confirmed, that Goldberg will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

WWE WrestleMania 36

Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super ShowDown to win his second Universal Championship. On the following Smackdown, Roman Reigns challenged him to a title match at WrestleMania 36 and eventually, it was made official.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to make several changes to WrestleMania to ensure the event goes on as planned. In addition to that, Roman Reigns pulled out of 'The Show of Shows' last week as he is immunocompromised, owing to his past battles with leukemia. WWE respected The Big Dog's decision and decided to replace him as Goldberg's WrestleMania opponent.

As seen of this week's SmackDown, Braun Strowman is the new contender for the WWE Universal Championship and it will be interesting to see if he can dethrone Goldberg at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.