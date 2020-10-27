During the early days of the pandemic, WWE RAW had to make do with a lot of WWE Superstars who had just been called up. There was a real lack of roster depth, and NXT Superstars were often used to fill in that gap. One of the teams that were called up to RAW was the team of Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. Both Superstars were seen to be extremely promising and there was speculation that the two could become top stars in the company in a few years.

However, when Paul Heyman was removed from his position as the Executive Director of RAW, the push that these two men had received also disappeared, and both men stopped being showcased on RAW anymore.

Now, while Shane Thorne has taken up the rather unfortunate role of Slapjack in the RETRIBUTION faction, Brendan Vink has remained off-screen on WWE RAW.

According to a report, WWE has now moved Brendan Vink back to WWE NXT under his new name, Tony Modra.

Brendan Vink reveals his new character in a move from RAW to WWE NXT

Brendan Vink revealed that he was moving to WWE NXT from RAW and that he had a new name in a post on his Twitter profile.

Fellow Australian WWE Superstar Peyton Royce did not lose the opportunity to give her opinion on what name he should have had.

Should’ve been Craig. — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) October 26, 2020

WWE has not made the change official, and it's not clear what version of Brendan Vink aka Tony Modra the fans are going to see on WWE NXT. Brendan Vink was praised for his limited appearances on WWE RAW and he put on a good show there, but now, his gimmick on being moved back to NXT is not quite clear.

Given the Superstar's natural talent for wrestling, it should not be too long before he is seen as a potential breakout star. Being back on NXT could actually be good for the Australian WWE Superstar, as it will give him time to perfect his gimmick and in-ring ability before returning to the main roster in the future.