As always, Bret Hart shared his thoughts on several moments, stories, and incidents from his career on the latest edition of the Confessions of the Hitman podcast. The Hitman addressed the long-running rumor about him being in a relationship with Tammy' Sunny' Sytch.

Bret Hart on the rumored relationship with Sunny

Bret Hart termed the rumor as 'ludicrous' and that he had no clue where it originated from back in the Attitude Era. Hart admitted that he got along with all of the girls involved in pro wrestling but was firm on his stand that he never dated Sunny.

Here's what Bret Hart said about the rumors:

"Probably the most ludicrous one is that same old one that comes up about Sunny all the time, which is kind of funny for me because I always got along well with not just Sunny, but all of the girls that were involved in [pro] wrestling. The one where they talked about me having a relationship with Sunny, I almost kind of wished I did, but the fact of the matter is that I never did, and there was never any truth to those rumors ever. And I don't know where they came from. I've never really been much bothered by that one. That's probably the only one, to me, that really stands out."

Tammy' Sunny' Sytch has also stated in the past that she and Bret Hart were just really good friends. However, the bad blood between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart led to misunderstandings and many avoidable moments.

Sunny's life unfortunately spiraled out of control since leaving the WWE. Sunny has been arrested more times than we can keep a count of, and, as things stand, she is at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Sunny has been held on multiple charges that include violation of a domestic violence restraining order, eluding a police officer, and operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension.

The Hall of Famer had a highly-publicized affair with Shawn Michaels in the WWE, and various stories about the relationship have circulated over the years.

Bret Hart and Sunny have both denied being in a relationship, and it's high time that the rumors are shut down for good.