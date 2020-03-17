Bret Hart reveals the worst match of his WWE career

Hart was the excellence of execution, but he didn't always hit his target

In his opinion, submission matches were hard and weren't appealing

Hart was great, but there was always one match that didn't fit the bill (Pic Source: WWE)

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart will always be heralded as one of the greatest in-ring wrestlers ever to grace the squared circle. He came across as believable because he truly lived the character as his matches were almost perfect from start to finish.

With that being said, in his own words while a guest on Broken Skull Sessions via 411 Mania, he revealed that his worst match came against none other than Bob Backlund.

When discussing their WrestleMania 13 classic match, Hart recalled to Stone Cold Steve Austin that it was an I Quit/Submission match. The Hitman already had a similar one with Backlund back at WrestleMania 11, which Hart referred to as the worst match in his career.

Hart also said that he means no disrespect to Backlund, but in his opinion, submission matches are hard and are not appealing. That changed when Hart took on Austin in a match that had the 'double turn' ending. It was a feat that only a handful have been able to emulate.

While the Excellence of Execution will be remembered for his Sharpshooter, sometimes, his matches didn't always hit the mark.