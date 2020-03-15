Bret Hart reveals which former WWE Superstar told him WCW wasn't ready for him

Bret Hart is the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be. It goes without saying that his accolades in WWE put him as one of the greatest of all time. His in-ring psychology, commitment to bell-to-bell wrestling, and telling engaging stories within the squared circle set him apart and put him on an elite list that only contains a few.

While his WWE matches are some of the best in history, the same can't be said of his time in WCW. He left WWE after the controversial incident in Montreal at Survivor Series. The real-life implications should have put him over in WCW but didn't come to pass.

The move to World Championship Wrestling was a mixed affair, with no real dream match with Hulk Hogan, a poorly received feud with Sting and a career-ending kick from Goldberg. In the preview of the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, Bret Hart revealed it was Stone Cold Steve Austin himself who warned him not to go to WCW. He said:

"Yeah, I remember you talking to me.You said, 'They don't know what the hell they're doing down there."

Bret Hart also said that he should have worked with Hogan right away. He said:

"I should've had Hulk Hogan in a Sharpshooter and done some big numbers with him and then it was red hot."

Bret Hart also said that he had so much fire going into WCW, but they didn't know what to do with him. History might have been different if they had done right by The Hitman.

