Vince McMahon has played a big part in the careers of numerous Superstars that have walked in and out of WWE. One pro wrestler who became a legend under the WWE Chairman is Bret Hart.

Hart played a huge role in growing the popularity of Vince McMahon's promotion, but the two didn't see eye-to-eye on numerous things which came to a head at Survivor Series 1997.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about one particular promo in WWE that he felt was "a bit strong".

Bret Hart on a Vince McMahon promo that he felt was a bit strong

Hart was referring to promos that he made in 1997. He was straddling between being a heel and babyface and spoke disparagingly about the United States of America in these promos.

He cut a promo in Pittsburgh where he said that if United States was a toilet bowl, the enema would be stuck in the city. He revealed in his interview that this was the idea of Vince McMahon and that he liked the city.

"I remember in the beginning they would have me say stuff. I remember I’m walking this line between being a babyface and a heel, and I remember a lot of times saying, 'I’ve got to say something smarter than that. I can’t just go out there and say stupid stuff. I’m kind of still a babyface. It has to be done in a very intelligent way.

"Vince mysteriously ran out of ideas about the end of August. They didn’t really push the US/Canada promos for me. Vince was the one that came up with the idea of the storyline about giving Pittsburgh an enema. I remember I was like, ‘Geez, that’s a bit strong.’ ‘Cause I always liked Pittsburgh as a city. It’s like, ‘Yeah, you gotta say that.’"

Hart said that Vince McMahon was the brains behind the US-Canada storyline and that the WWE Chairman played a big part in the success of that storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer said that the US-Canada storyline that he did was "one of the smarter storylines".

At Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, Hart teamed up with The British Bulldog to face The Patriot and Vader and defeated them, before feuding with Shawn Michaels. The pair then had their infamous match at Survivor Series 1997, where the Montreal Screwjob happened.