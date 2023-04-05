Bret Hart says he convinced Vince McMahon to hire WWE legend

Bret Hart recently recalled how WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon once passed up the opportunity to sign Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Austin debuted in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion in September 1995, three months after Eric Bischoff fired him from WCW. The Texas Rattlesnake only appeared in ECW for a short period before joining WWE in December 1995.

In an interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Hart said he was frustrated with McMahon for failing to hire Austin immediately:

"I was one of the guys that went to Vince literally a few weeks before he [Austin] got signed on by WWF [WWE] and asked them to see if they could get Steve Austin in. Then I remember coming in and going, 'I just heard he signed with ECW,' and I was kinda mad at Vince and different guys because they didn't get him." [7:33 – 7:52]

Austin's brief ECW run is best remembered for the comedic promos he cut about high-profile WCW names, including Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. He competed in two ECW World Championship matches before agreeing to a deal with WWE.

Bret Hart's conversation with Vince McMahon about Steve Austin

Upon joining WWE, Steve Austin was repackaged as a wrestling technician known as The Ringmaster. He defeated Matt Hardy on his debut on December 18, 1995, but the match did not air until the January 15, 1996, episode of RAW.

Bret Hart was surprised that his complaint led to Vince McMahon hiring Austin. The Hitman also disclosed details of a conversation he had with his former boss:

"I remember I came in, it's like, 'Finally, he made it,' and I think I had a lot to do with trying to get him in," Hart continued. "They passed on him. I went to Vince, 'How could you let Steve Austin go?' He goes, 'Steve Austin?' 'He signed with ECW.' Anyway, they went and got him and signed him." [8:08 – 8:29]

In March 1997, Hart defeated Austin in a No Disqualification Submission match at WrestleMania 13. The grueling encounter is widely viewed as one of the best in wrestling history.

