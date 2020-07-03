Brian Cage reveals why Impact Wrestling was 'furious'; serious issues he faced signing for AEW

Brian Cage had a lot of issues to deal with before he made his debut for AEW, and his old company, Impact Wrestling was also 'furious' with him.

Brian Cage's injury delayed his debut for AEW by several months.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage

Brian Cage is currently in AEW and is set to face the AEW Champion Jon Moxley in a match for the title at AEW Fight For The Fallen after his match at Fyter Fest was postponed due to unavoidable issues. The match is set to take place on the 15th July AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen show. Now, Brian Cage has talked about his delays and issues he faced in debuting for AEW and what made Impact Wrestling 'furious'.

On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted (h/t Wrestling News) with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone, Brian Cage opened up and talked about the issues that he was facing before he could even make his debut for the company, with numerous injuries getting in his ways. He also discussed how an appearance he was to make for AEW the previous year made Impact Wrestling absolutely furious.

New #AEWUnrestricted is up! This week we talk to Brian Cage ahead of his title match with Jon Moxley. We discuss how much Brian eats, his long road to AEW, how he's actually a huge nerd, and more! 💪



Subscribe for FREE wherever you get your podcasts



▶️ https://t.co/wSkUqk1RwI pic.twitter.com/jDL51zP7m9 — Aubrey Edwards 💗💜💙 (@RefAubrey) July 2, 2020

Brian Cage on issues he faced signing with AEW after Impact Wrestling

Brian Cage is set to take part in one of the most massive matches of his career at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, but it appears that he was supposed to be in the company long before he actually made his debut. Cage revealed that AEW was set to feature him in their February pay-per-view, but he tore his bicep the day before his contract with Impact Wrestling ended. He moved on from Impact Wrestling, but he could not make his debut for AEW. Due to this injury, he needed surgery, and Brian Cage's debut in AEW was delayed several months. Tony Khan talked to him about the issues and kept him under contract and promised that they had faith in him.

"I tore my bicep the day before my last day under contract. I saw a couple doctors. The complete tears usually don’t have much swelling or bruising but a partial tear has extreme bruising. Because I had full range, two different doctors I saw said I didn’t need surgery. Then I got an MRI and it said I had a complete tear and I needed surgery. I was so gutted. I’m thinking my contract would be rescinded and I would have to sit at home. Tony Khan said, don’t worry about it. He said I’ll get back to you and we will sort it out. Then he said we will still sign you. We want you to be part of the team. We have complete faith in you. Do what you can. We will keep you under contract and as soon as you can debut, we will bring you on board."

Advertisement

Brian Cage on why Impact Wrestling was furious with him

Brian Cage also talked about how he was supposed to appear for AEW in a one-off at AEW: Double or Nothing last year in the pre-show Battle Royal. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Impact Wrestling was furious with the idea of their Impact Wrestling World Champion of the time being featured on a pre-show Battle Royal and not even being booked to win it by AEW.

"Even a lot of people in the Battle Royal didn’t know. Almost nothing gets kept a secret in wrestling anymore. Impact got a whiff of it and they were even more mad because I was the World Champion at the time and I wasn’t winning. They were mad because I was going to be in the pre show Battle Royal and wasn’t winning as the World Champion.”