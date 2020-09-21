Brian Myers and Matt Cardona were recently guests on the Talk N Shop podcast along with Karl Anderson and 'Big LG' Luke Gallows. During the Patreon version of the show, Brian Myers opened up about his release from WWE earlier this year. Myers said that the release had come as a total surprise:

When this happened, I was f**king shocked, right [and] blown away. I had just signed a 5-year deal, I had been a producer and things like that. That firing shocked me, I was like ‘holy sh*t.’ Very surprised. Especially like the day before in our group chat we were all talking like, ‘they’d never fire us, it would look so bad.'

I had no problem saying, it was shocking to me, I was shocked.

Brian Myers on why he was happy following his first WWE release

Brian Myers went on to talk about his first release from WWE in 2014 and why he was actually happy about it. Myers spoke about his 2012 knee injury and his tag-team partner at the time quitting right afterward, saying that WWE never booked him consistently following this.

Myers also spoke about how this period led to him starting his own wrestling school and how he was excited when he finally let go:

The first [firing in 2014] I was so f**king happy, I’m literally like unreal excited. What happened was I blew out my knee in 2012 and my partner Tyler Reks quit all within like the same week, it was insane. And they never consistently booked me again so for almost 2 years. Think about this, I wouldn’t go to TV but they would just randomly make me do something insane. That’s how my school got started because I was literally doing nothing. I was just too bored and I wanted to have a ring to be in ring shape. When they finally let me go [in 2014], I thought [Mark] Carrano was calling me to go to the PC or something and I didn’t want to do it [but] he fired me. I was like ‘oh yes!’ I literally did a fist pump on the phone. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Since his WWE release, Brian Myers has signed with Impact Wrestling. His former tag-team partner in WWE, Matt Cardona, is signed to AEW.