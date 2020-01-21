Brie Bella 'angry' after Daniel Bryan WWE storyline development

Brie Bella is Daniel Bryan's wife

Daniel Bryan revealed in a recent interview with MySanAntonio.com that he could sense “anger” from his wife, Brie Bella, after she saw him for the first time with his new look.

The former WWE Champion has had long hair and a beard for most of the last eight years, but he now has short hair and hardly any facial hair – much like when he joined WWE in 2010 – after he underwent a drastic transformation as part of his SmackDown storyline with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Following his loss to “The Fiend” at Survivor Series, Bryan was dragged underneath the ring by Wyatt’s alter-ego on an episode of SmackDown, while clumps of his hair were also ripped out.

Bryan explained that Brie “hates shaved heads” and he instantly knew that she would not like his new look when he FaceTimed her after the show.

“I know I'm in trouble because she knows that this idea of the beard thing was my idea. So, my idea has led me to this. And I tried to take a couple pictures before I FaceTimed her, but none of them were good. And I was just like, 'OK, I better just FaceTime her.' And then, you know those conversations that you have with your significant other where it's like, they're really quiet and you can just see the anger. This was one of those kinds of things.”

Brie could not be “too outwardly mad”, according to Bryan, because they had family over for Thanksgiving after he returned from SmackDown.

He added that Brie's reaction to his new look “blew over after a day or two” and she quickly got used to it.

