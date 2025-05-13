Bring a new Wiseman; form The Shield 2.0? 3 ways Roman Reigns can return to WWE

Roman Reigns has not appeared on WWE television since he was attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. His absence has created a power vacuum within the Stamford-based promotion, and Rollins and his heel crew are exerting their dominance on the red brand.

The OTC might return soon, with reports predicting his potential return in June before the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. Reigns could also shock the world with his surprise comeback at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, during Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk and Sami Zayn.

Here, we will look at three things Roman Reigns could do once he returns to World Wrestling Entertainment:

#3. The OTC could form The Shield 2.0

Roman Reigns will likely come back to get revenge on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker for attacking him on RAW after WrestleMania. However, the Undisputed Tribal Chief would have to make sure he has someone to watch his back, or he might once again be outnumbered.

As a result, Reigns could come prepared and form The Shield 2.0, alongside CM Punk, putting all their differences aside and standing shoulder to shoulder to take on the common enemy.

This would also lay the foundation for the much-anticipated tag team bout featuring Reigns and Punk teaming up against Rollins and Breakker.

#2. Roman Reigns to introduce a new Wiseman?

The Original Tribal Chief has a history of being betrayed by the ones closest to him. The most recent one came at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Paul Heyman shocked the world when he double-crossed Punk and Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals, joining forces with Seth Rollins, who had the last laugh at 'Mania.

For the first time in five years, Roman Reigns is standing alone. As the Tribal Chief, the 39-year-old superstar needs a Wiseman. Upon his return to WWE, the former Undisputed Champion could introduce a new Wiseman. Real-life Bloodline member, Rikishi may become Reigns' new special counsel.

In the past, Rikishi has expressed interest in participating in Bloodline storylines if needed, but he hasn't made an appearance in on programming yet.

#1. Roman Reigns could abduct Paul Heyman

The former Undisputed WWE Champion was shocked by the fact that his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, betrayed him at the Showcase of the Immortals and aligned himself with his arch-rival, Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to face Punk and Zayn in a tag team bout at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025. However, Reigns could play a vital role and abduct Paul Heyman before the show, creating an interesting angle, and might reveal it during the tag contest, creating an unforeseen situation.

