"I'm so grateful" - The British Bulldog's daughter opens up on her father's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Georgia Smith, daughter of WWE legend The British Bulldog, has opened up about her father's WWE Hall of Fame induction.

In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Georgia Smith went into detail on her feelings surrounding her father's induction, the delay caused by the global pandemic, and building the British Bulldog brand to honor her late father.

“I'm so grateful and I'm so thankful to WWE that it's finally happening. It's happening in Tampa. You know at one point it was my dad's hometown. Harry and I live here. It just works together so perfectly and everything that's going on with him. Unfortunately it didn't happen last time, but look at all the stuff that's been leading up to this upcoming Hall of Fame (induction). You've got the documentary coming out, his social media has exploded, he's got new wrestling store at wrestle merch and there's other projects lined up for him that you guys will have to see. He signed up with an agency. That's just going to take his brand and legacy, and they're taking it to the next level as we speak. So I mean, I'm disappointed it didn't happen last year. But now I'm like, I'm also disappointed now because there's not going to be an audience. I mean, maybe there will be but I'm not sure. By the sounds of it'll probably be a virtual event”. “When I was told it was happening, I couldn't believe it. I felt the world clicked when it finally happened." - Lucha Libre Online

This has been a long time coming 🇬🇧



The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, takes a deserved place in the @wwe Hall of Fame.



One of our own. One of the best. pic.twitter.com/9b2VAs5YpD — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 12, 2020

The British Bulldog was due to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020, but the ceremony was postponed in the wake of COVID-19. This year, both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be inducted.

The British Bulldog passed away in 2002

The British Bulldog in WWE

At the age of just 39, Davey Boy Smith - also known as The British Bulldog - passed away as a result of a sudden heart attack.

He wrestled across the globe during his career and competed for many promotions internationally, but he's most famous for his time in WWE. His victory over Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 1992 is considered an iconic moment in WWE history.

Many of you have been asking about the story behind the comic book🤩and check out this British Bulldog Jersey!❤️🤍💙🐾More updates to come!😊🇬🇧👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qkmt8EHSQW — The British Bulldog (@_daveyboysmith) March 16, 2021

Widely considered to be one of the greatest superstars who never won a world title, he will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.