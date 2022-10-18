Brock Lesnar and 3 other WWE Superstars who could defeat GUNTHER

GUNTHER is currently one of the most intimidating men on the main roster. A certified badass with a menacing presence, The Ring General's chops can light up any superstar's chest.

Since jumping ship to SmackDown in April 2022, GUNTHER has been on a mean streak. He won the prestigious Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet within two months of his arrival. The Austrian Anomaly's reign has been remarkable thus far, having defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Sheamus in a series of "bangers."

Many have tried and failed. It seems like it would take a minor miracle to stop The Intercontinental Champion's rampage. Today, we explore four men who could end his undefeated streak on the main roster.

#4. Sheamus could finally defeat GUNTHER to become Grand Slam Champion

The Ring General's fiercest rival on the main roster has been Sheamus. Two of the hardest-hitting men in professional wrestling, they have fought each other tooth-and-nail several times in the last two months.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, they put on a brute fest where they pulverized each other. Much to everyone's chagrin, the former NXT UK Champion pinned The Celtic Warrior. However, Sheamus' endearing effort and relentless pursuit earned him another shot at the Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown's Season Premiere.

This one didn't have a clean finish. The Ring General controversially retained his title. The Irishman didn't win the championship, but he got some revenge at Extreme Rules 2022 when he sent GUNTHER crashing through an announce table.

Although it has been done repeatedly, there is plenty of life in GUNTHER vs. Sheamus. The WWE Universe will be open to another "banger" between the two fierce rivals. If they do lock horns again, we might witness the crowning of the next Grand Slam Champion.

The former WWE Champion is in the middle of a late-career resurgence. Sheamus has consistently performed at an elite level for a long time, and defeating the current Intercontinental Champion may be one way of repaying him.

#3. Butch may finish The Ring General's reign of dominance

Gunther and Butch were once fierce rivals.

Before he became GUNTHER, The Ring General was known as WALTER on WWE's developmental brand. Aside from the apparent name change, there wasn't much difference between the two characters. The former NXT UK Champion was also a dominant force on the developmental brand.

While Sheamus may be GUNTHER's most formidable rival yet, WALTER's fiercest rival was Pete Dunne, now known as Butch, who also happens to be The Celtic Warrior's protege. While the Austrian Anomaly has dealt with the 44-year-old Irishman, he may shift his focus towards a former rival in the Bruiserweight.

Butch may be an uncaged animal right now, but he could revert to his original roots of The Bruiserweight. WALTER defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT UK Championship in April 2019, ending The Bruiserweight's historic reign before setting a record of his own.

There is considerable history between these two brawlers, and they know each other quite well.

A fired-up Butch could bring back Pete Dunne for one night to catch his former rival off-guard and pin The Ring General to send shockwaves through the WWE Universe.

#2. Drew McIntyre could send The Austrian Anomaly to Claymore Country

The Scottish Warrior is one of the few men on the main roster that can size up to The Austrian Anomaly. Drew McIntyre is also a resilient competitor with a ton of heart, as shown by his tremendous performance in Cardiff against Roman Reigns. Furthermore, McIntyre is exceptionally agile and athletic for a man of his size.

Hence, the two-time WWE Champion has the toolkit and fortitude to defeat The Ring General. Although he is preoccupied with Karrion Kross for now, McIntyre may be in line for a titanic clash of epic proportions with GUNTHER.

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER is rumored for WrestleMania 39, but they may battle sooner rather than later. WWE will run out of credible opponents for both men, and pitting them against each other may be their only viable option.

One of the most heavily protected men on the roster, The Scottish Warrior needs a statement victory and a possible title run to end his championship drought. A massive pinfall victory over the Intercontinental Champion would kill both birds with a single stone. It would also make McIntyre a bigger star.

#1. Brock Lesnar can defeat GUNTHER

From a long-term perspective, Brock Lesnar defeating the former NXT UK Champion is a questionable booking decision, but that doesn't remove the possibility of its occurrence.

The Beast Incarnate has been the most dominating force in sports entertainment for a long time, and The Ring General has potentially threatened his position.

Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER has the makings of a blockbuster dream match. It is WWE's version of Godzilla vs. Kong. Both men are evenly matched, and it would be difficult to predict a winner accurately. The Austrian Anomaly would receive a massive rub with a victory over The Beast Incarnate.

However, Lesnar has suffered back-to-back losses to Roman Reigns, damaging his aura and seeming invincibility. He needs to repair the damage done, and a victory over GUNTHER, who brings back memories of younger Lesnar, would be one way to accomplish the goal.

Who do you think can stop The Ring General? Let us know in the comments sections below!

