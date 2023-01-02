Brock Lesnar once admitted he envied fellow WWE Superstar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most private WWE Superstars of all time. Other than his 2022 conversation with Pat McAfee, The Beast Incarnate has mostly stayed away from out-of-character interviews in recent years.

Lesnar's first WWE spell ended in 2004 when he decided to pursue an NFL career. He also had enough of the travel and attention that came with being one of the top sports entertainers in the world.

In his 2011 book Death Clutch, the former UFC star said he wanted to be like Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane). Earlier in his career, Jacobs was able to live a relatively normal life because most fans only knew him as the masked Kane character.

"I won't intrude on your private life," Lesnar wrote. "Don't intrude on mine. That's why, in some ways, the WWE character I envied the most was Kane. He had the greatest gig ever, because he was a big star who wore a mask on TV. When he went home, he'd get to take off the mask and live a normal life. Nobody knew what he looked like, and no one ever bothered him when he went about his personal life." (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Infotale @info_tale Glenn Jacobs aka Kane (wwe wrestler) is a former third grade teacher. Glenn Jacobs aka Kane (wwe wrestler) is a former third grade teacher. https://t.co/ZqwHqYILHR

Of course, the majority of WWE fans now know what Jacobs looks like. The Knox County mayor was unmasked in 2003 after almost six years as Kane. In the mid-1990s, he also performed without a mask as Dr. Isaac Yankem and Fake Diesel.

Brock Lesnar joked about possibly wearing a mask

Glenn Jacobs is not the only WWE Superstar who protected his identity for many years. Several performers have worn masks in WWE over the last decade, most notably Rey Mysterio and all three Lucha House Party members.

WWE @WWE



@KaneWWE Us on Sept. 30 vs. Us on Oct. 1 Us on Sept. 30 vs. Us on Oct. 1@KaneWWE https://t.co/veTJyDDd3h

Brock Lesnar jokingly added that his initial two-year main roster run might not have ended so abruptly if he had worn a mask on television:

"He must have had about as normal a life as you can have in professional wrestling. That's probably why Glenn Jacobs survived for so long in WWE. Maybe I should have worn a mask. I might have lasted just a little longer (...) or not."

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after an eight-year absence. Since then, he has cemented his status as one of the biggest attractions in the company's history. The 45-year-old is now a 10-time WWE world champion and five-time WrestleMania main-eventer.

What do you want to see next from Brock Lesnar in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes