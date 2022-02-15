"You make the show" - Brock Lesnar praises WWE personality for his work on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar has reserved special praise for WWE's Pat McAfee and his color commentary on SmackDown, stating that the former NFL player's commentary is "bar none the best."

McAfee joined Michael Cole on the WWE SmackDown desk last year after appearing on NXT, as well as part of the pre-show panel. He has been lauded for his work behind the commentary desk and has formed a good partnership with Cole.

Pat McAfee had Brock Lesnar as his guest on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, where he praised the former Universal Champion for being welcoming to him when they met for the first time. Lesnar paid back the compliment, praising McAfee's commentary work on SmackDown.

"I was a big fan of yours (Pat McAfee), it was an honor to meet you, and I just got a good vibe, how you get a good vibe when you get a handshake, good people. I have to tell you, though, you make the show, Friday nights, your color commentary is bar none like the best," said Lesnar about McAfee. (From 1:05 to 1:27)

Lesnar then proceeded to break McAfee's table, in a hilarious turn of events.

Pat McAfee has received high praise from experienced WWE commentator Michael Cole as well

McAfee's over-the-top, enthusiastic commentary work has meshed well with the experience and nuanced commentary style of Michael Cole, who has gone on record to say that being alongside McAfee has revitalized his WWE career.

"I do want to say this is that you have completely revitalized my career. I've been doing this for almost 25 years now, and I've seen everything in WWE. You go through different partners over the years, and everybody I've worked with has been great. But you're different than all those guys because you're a true fan," said Cole.

Cole stated that McAfee's addition has breathed new life into his commentary and made him step up his game.

