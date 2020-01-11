Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman went off-script on WWE RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Speaking on the latest episode of his The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed that his interaction with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman on the January 6 episode of WWE RAW was not planned.

The show began with Heyman announcing that his client will enter the 2020 Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, despite the fact that he already holds the WWE Championship.

Following the announcement, the two men walked up the entrance ramp and across to the announce desk, where Lesnar put his hand on Lawler’s shoulder before Heyman instructed the Hall of Famer to say nice things about the WWE Champion.

Recalling the incident, Lawler said on his podcast that he and Vic Joseph were looking away from the monitors and towards a different camera when Heyman and Lesnar approached their area, and the segment was not in the RAW script.

“We could just see the cameras and we just assumed that they [the viewers] are seeing us, and all of a sudden I feel this hand on my shoulder and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ and it’s Brock Lesnar, and he’s brushing aside and walking past me.

“Then I look over to my right and there, of course, is Paul Heyman, and he said, ‘Come on, come on, King, talk nice, talk nice,’ and that was totally off the top of his head and I had no idea they were going to be there.”