Brock Lesnar to attack 2 'brothers,' 2 legends to return with 2 new factions? 4 returns that could happen at WWE WrestleMania 41 

WWE WrestleMania 41 will happen as a two-night event on April 19 and 20. The extravaganza will emanate live from the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Given that it's the biggest WWE show of the year, the company could be planning some big surprises for The Show of Shows this year. Apart from some mouthwatering clashes, WrestleMania 41 could witness several returns.

The following piece will explore four such potential returns that may happen on April 19 & 20:

#4. The Rock could return with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, given how The Cenation Leader sold his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Final Boss could return during the match to help Big Match John.

However, The Rock may not return alone as he could be accompanied by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath previously disclosed that The High Chief has been working on a little favor for him.

This favor could be The Rock helping him defeat Damian Priest in a potential match at WrestleMania. Following that, The Final Boss could take Drew under his wings and return during the Undisputed Title match on the second night to help Cena.

The trio of The Rock, John Cena, and Drew McIntyre could indeed be a formidable faction in the company.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin could return

If The Rock interferes in John Cena's match against Cody Rhodes, it could lead to the return of the wrestling legend Stone, Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake earlier teased his return at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

The creative team could have him make his presence felt during the Undisputed WWE Title match to help The American Nightmare even the odds against Cena and The Rock.

#2. Rikishi could return with Hikuelo

Tensions have been brewing between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu over the last few weeks. Their recent differences could lead to the implosion of The New Bloodline.

The creative team could have The Samoan Werewolf turn on Solo, kicking him out of the faction. This potential angle could result in a big WrestleMania match between the duo.

If that does happen, Rikishi, who is Solo's father, could return along with Hikuleo to help his son defeat Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41. Hikuleo, who is the half-brother of Tama Tonga, has been rumored to debut in WWE shortly.

Rikishi could have Hikuleo return alongside him to help Solo prevail over Jacob Fatu and start a new faction.

#1. Brock Lesnar could return to take out the former Shield brothers at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has not been on the same page as his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, recently. Given that, there have been rumors of Heyman betraying Roman to join forces with his former client, CM Punk.

If so, Paul Heyman could play an important role in helping CM Punk win his first WrestleMania main event against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Heyman could call upon Brock Lesnar to help The Best in the World at WrestleMania 41.

While he is currently on a hiatus, Lesnar could return to take out the former Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, to help Punk emerge victorious at The Showcase of The Immortals.

