Brock Lesnar to brutalize 18-year veteran to set up a dream match at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans have long been waiting to see the dream encounter between Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The two even had a short confrontation during the 2023 Royal Rumble match, which some thought could have previewed a future encounter between the two.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the dream matches in wrestling, and Crown Jewel is the perfect stage for that match. A rivalry between these two was first proposed for WrestleMania 39, but the creative team ultimately chose to take a different approach with both men.

Gunther and Lesnar will be a different kind of match, and they will definitely tear the house down. They are the perfect opponents for one another because they both exude an aura of invincibility and authenticity rarely seen in WWE today.

Add the Intercontinental Championship to the equation, and it will be the biggest match of the last few years. Brock Lesnar typically pursues world titles, so going after the Intercontinental Championship is a major development for the championship and will put it on the map for a larger audience. It would also be the perfect way to boost Gunther, who is becoming one of the best villains WWE has had in the past decade.

If WWE does go through with Lesnar vs. Gunther at Crown Jewel, the most decorated combat sports athlete of all time will show precisely how important he can be to WWE with a mid-card title on the line.

Gunther has expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar

Gunther's spell on the red brand has been written brilliantly, and as a behemoth, he's one of the few stars who could believably take on Lesnar.

He has said more than once that he wants to go up against the Beast Incarnate. He said good things about Brock Lesnar and called him his dream opponent. Slaying the Beast might be a turning point in his career.

The Ring General stated to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Lesnar is still someone he wants to face in a WWE ring:

"I said that before. I think he's somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handled himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course." [4:05 – 4:27]

