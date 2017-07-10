Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe – WWE Universal Championship Match, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis

Brock Lesnar faced one of his strongest competitors yet at Great Balls of Fire.

Samoa Joe took on The Beast, Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire

The main event of the night was the big Universal Title Match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe. The match began quite abruptly as Samoa Joe attacked Lesnar while Paul Heyman was still announcing his client, and the two ended up outside before the announcer could ring the bell even.

The first few minutes of the match saw Brock Lesnar go through the announce table. Brock struggled to get back in the ring while the audience started chanting - “ Joe is going to kill you!”

Joe maintained control throughout the first part of the match with one grapple after the other, barely giving Lesnar any time to recuperate.

Lesnar landed a couple of knees on Joe before the Samoan Submission Machine tried to grab him in a Coquina Clutch. Lesnar gained control by sending Joe into the turnbuckle and hit him with a series of suplexes. Joe blocked the fourth suplex and caught Lesnar with a low blow. Joe went for a Urinage, but Brock kicked out immediately.

Joe finally managed to catch Lesnar in his infamous Coquina Clutch, and Lesnar's face started to turn purple. Lesnar eventually got out of the bind with a side slam.

Joe did not hesitate to attempt another Coquina Clutch on Lesnar but the Champion countered it with a fresh trio of suplexes. Lesnar tried to go for an F5 on Joe, but he reversed it into another Coquina Clutch. However, Brock outmanoeuvred Joe and connected with an F5 for the pinfall.

Result: Brock Lesnar (c) def. Samoa Joe and retains the WWE Universal Championship.

Brock Lesnar defeats Samoa Joe via the F5. #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/oXPI29MSjP — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) July 10, 2017

While Joe looked like winning at one point, WWE went ahead with their planned finish of Lesnar going over. The reason behind the same was to facilitate a Braun Strowman vs. Lesnar match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

