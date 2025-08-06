Brock Lesnar to be Confronted at Major WWE Event by "The Beast Slayer" After His Return? Potential Explored 

Brock Lesnar’s return has left the wrestling world buzzing. The Beast was not expected to return to WWE so soon amid the ongoing Vince McMahon lawsuit. However, he did make his grand return at WWE SummerSlam to a massive pop. Lesnar revealed who his next target would be by attacking and destroying John Cena.Not only was Cena tired after his match with Cody Rhodes, but he was emotional, too. This was Cena’s final SummerSlam, and Brock Lesnar ruined the moment by attacking him.While Cena is next on the list for Lesnar, there is another star that fans would love to see face off against The Beast. This is none other than The OTC1, Roman Reigns. Since both men are currently engaged in storylines, they could have a confrontation at the next big Premium Live Event.This would take place at Survivor Series. WWE does not have to do much to build intrigue for this potential feud. All they need is one backstage segment. Reigns has been advertised for Survivor Series, and Lesnar may face Cena at the PLE as well.Reigns has beaten Brock Lesnar and humiliated him, for which Lesnar would be more than happy to return the favor. This feud can be held off until 2026, but WWE could tease it.Fans would lose their minds if they got another round of The Beast vs The OTC1. This could be a match at WrestleMania 42 that would generate hype without needing a title. Right now, however, these are just speculations.Could Brock Lesnar be back for his retirement tour?Brock Lesnar’s return, while shocking and surprising, might have a reason behind it. While it does add a great touch for heel Lesnar to face babyface Cena on the latter's retirement tour, there could be more.The Beast made his return at WWE SummerSlam, and 2026’s SummerSlam was announced for US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Could this have been WWE’s way to subtly acknowledge Lesnar’s final run in the company? While there is no denying that The Beast looks to be in great shape, old age is getting to him as well.Instead of taking time off and having 3-4 returns every year moving forward, what if fans are watching The Beast’s final run in the company? WWE may announce it right before SummerSlam 2026 to build up the hype for the hometown hero.