Brock Lesnar could defeat Cody Rhodes with the help of his long-forgotten friend

Cody Rhodes achieved a rare feat on RAW by getting the better of Brock Lesnar with a blindsided attack. While he's historically not needed any help to defeat his rivals, a scenario where Brock Lesnar could get the assistance of Shelton Benjamin to beat The American Nightmare might be a viable booking option for WWE.

Several fans might already know about it, but for those who don't, Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar go way back! Having been roommates in college, Benjamin helped Lesnar during his pursuit of the NCAA Championship as an amateur wrestler. They carried their friendship to professional wrestling, even teaming up in WWE's former developmental system, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

Brock Lesnar would become "the Next Big Thing," while Shelton Benjamin, nowhere as successful as his colleague, also put together a pretty respectable and underrated career as a WWE Superstar. Throughout all these years, Brock and Shelton have maintained a strong relationship, as Benjamin is the Godfather of two of Lesnar's children.

"The Gold Standard" experienced a purple patch as a member of The Hurt Business, but things haven't been great for him from a kayfabe perspective since the stable abruptly ended.

Shelton Benjamin still performs in a tag team alongside Cedric Alexander, but he could be more valuable to the company if he becomes Brock Lesnar's sidekick.

Dan 🔰 @Dee_Cee95x The reunion between Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin at Royal Rumble 2020 was brilliant The reunion between Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin at Royal Rumble 2020 was brilliant https://t.co/zmQQgYubOH

Despite being a heel, the WWE Universe loves "Cowboy" Lesnar, and a clever way to get actual heat on The Beast would be for him to cheat his way to a victory over Cody Rhodes at Backlash. Enter Shelton Benjamin, who can show up during their match in Puerto Rico and help his long-time friend just when Rhodes is about to get a monumental three-count.

If Roman Reigns' run is any indication, tainted wins make superstars even more hateable, and Brock Lesnar might need that if WWE wants to make Cody Rhodes look like the ultimate babyface.

Getting Shelton Benjamin in the mix, and potentially Cedric Alexander, could also help WWE prolong the rivalry between Lesnar and Rhodes, which is their game plan. The promotion wants to buy time, as the reported endgame is still for Cody to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

A possible tag team match with Lesnar and Benjamin taking on Rhodes and a mystery partner is just one of the fascinating possibilities to explore.

As proven at the 2020 Royal Rumble, where the real-life buddies shared a heartfelt hug before Lesnar turned on Benjamin, WWE can always end their on-screen alliance as the former world champion is one of the most unpredictable and destructive performers in WWE. It will be believable!

Brock Lesnar has been riding solo since Paul Heyman chose to worship The Tribal Chief, but maybe the time is right for him to have an old friend back him up during his storyline with Cody Rhodes.

How did Cody Rhodes surprise Brock Lesnar on the WWE Draft episode of RAW?

WWE @WWE



Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday?



#WWERaw @CodyRhodes just ambushed @BrockLesnar days before #WWEBacklash Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday? .@CodyRhodes just ambushed @BrockLesnar days before #WWEBacklash!Who will be victorious when these two go one-on-one for the very first time this Saturday?#WWERaw https://t.co/K97VzTnlm6

Since Brock Lesnar decimated Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania, the former AEW star has been aching to get his hands on the 45-year-old star.

One of the major angles on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW saw a showdown between the Backlash rivals. As expected, Adam Pearce had a large team of security personnel ready to intervene in case Lesnar and Rhodes engaged in a chaotic brawl.

Cody strangely deployed a strategy usually reserved for the bad guys as he successfully executed a sneak attack on Brock Lesnar, whose attention was fixed on the big screen as Rhodes' music played.

The 37-year-old instead jumped the barricade and caught Lesnar with a hard punch from behind before security swarmed the ring. Brock retreated and smiled with a marginally bloody nose but chose not to run to the squared circle for an all-out fight.

Will Lesnar get his revenge on May 8 at Backlash, or will Cody Rhodes conquer the Beast Incarnate and continue his journey towards the world championship? Let us know your predictions in the comment section.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes