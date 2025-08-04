Brock Lesnar to dethrone current champion; huge CM Punk match confirmed? 5 Shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is just hours away. The big-time episode will deal with the fallout from SummerSlam, which featured one of the most shocking events in modern company history.So far, not much is advertised for the show tonight. Rusev vs. Sheamus III has been confirmed, as have appearances from various names, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.Still, there could be some highly interesting angles booked. This article will take a look at a handful of shocking booking decisions that Triple H and company officials could make. This includes a top name walking out, impromptu title changes, and a major match being booked.Below are five shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE RAW.#5. Brock Lesnar could shockingly win the Intercontinental Title on RAWDominik Mysterio is the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The third-generation star won the gold at WrestleMania, where he defeated Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, and Penta in a Fatal Four-Way Match. He successfully retained the gold at SummerSlam against AJ StylesThat show also featured the return of Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate laid out John Cena. However, it isn't clear why Lesnar is back. There is a chance that Brock is back for more than just to fight Cena. He might want to accomplish things in WWE that he hadn't accomplished before.One thing Brock is yet to do is hold the Intercontinental Title. On Monday Night RAW, Dominik could cockily hold an open challenge for his gold, only for Lesnar to accept. Triple H and company officials could then book The Beast Incarnate to destroy Dirty Dom and win the title for the first time.#4. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins III could be booked for an unexpected eventCM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is one of the most interesting feuds in wrestling today. While the story between them has roots dating back much further, things really took off when Punk returned to WWE at the end of 2023. Since then, the two are routinely at each other's throats.The two have also gone one-on-one on two separate occasions. For these matches, which took place on WWE RAW events earlier this year, both men picked up a win. Excluding the Money in the Bank cash-in, which lasted only seconds, they are 1-1. Not only do they need to prove who the better man is, but Punk likely wants revenge over what went down at SummerSlam.While most assumed that their blowoff match would take place at a big event such as SummerSlam itself or WrestleMania, Triple H could shock fans by booking it sooner. Adam Pearce or even Hunter himself could reveal that they'll battle it out at Clash in Paris for the World Heavyweight Title. While this isn't exactly a major event, it would become a much bigger show as a result of this match being booked.#3. Gunther could walk out following his loss at SummerSlamGunther is one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. He has spent around 80% of his time in the company as a champion. Unfortunately, he lost his coveted title to CM Punk at SummerSlam this weekend.Come RAW tonight, Gunther could shock the WWE Universe. The Ring General could come to the ring and be overwhelmed by the reaction and his loss. A frustrated Gunther could then drop the mic and walk out without saying a single word other than &quot;I quit.&quot;While the angle would play out that Gunther is upset or angry over his loss, the real reason for his walkout would likely be the rumored nose issue he has. This would just serve as an excuse to write the powerful Austrian off of television, so he comes back with more purpose than ever before.#2. Becky Lynch could attack Nikki Bella on WWE RAWBecky Lynch is on a roll. She returned to WWE after almost a year away at WrestleMania, where she won the Women's Tag Team Title. While she only held the belt briefly, she went on to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion.The Man won the title by defeating Lyra Valkyria. At WWE SummerSlam last night, the pair had one last match with the added stipulation being that if Lyra lost, she couldn't challenge Becky for the gold again. Well, Valkyria lost, so now The Man needs a new challenger: enter Nikki Bella.The Hall of Famer returned to television a few months ago during the build-up to Night of Champions and Evolution. Now, she might be next in line. If she is, Triple H could shock everybody by having Becky ruthlessly assault Nikki backstage. A very physical and brutal beating could take Nikki away from television for a week or two. From there, she could return and challenge Lynch for a match at Clash in Paris.#1. IYO SKY could challenge Naomi ahead of Clash of ParisA major match is set for WWE Clash in Paris. Naomi will defend her Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer. On RAW tonight, things could change with IYO SKY challenging the former Glow for a match before the big event. In fact, IYO could even win the title when they do battle it out.If this scenario sounds familiar, it should. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, IYO SKY challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. She shockingly won the title and disrupted WWE's plans for The Show of Shows.This same situation could play out ahead of the Clash in Paris. IYO SKY could challenge and dethrone Naomi. From there, IYO, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer could battle it out in a Triple Threat Match in France at the end of the month.