Brock Lesnar could face 35-year-old star in a first-time-ever dream match at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

Multi-time world champion in WWE, Brock Lesnar, is reportedly set for a massive dream match at WrestleMania 39 against Gunther.

Last month, Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble and was eliminated within a few minutes by Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate is now set to clash against his arch-rival Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. Many were expecting this match to take place at WrestleMania 39, but with it scheduled earlier, fans now wonder what the WrestleMania plans for Lesnar could be.

Xero News has now reported that the working plan now is for Brock Lesnar to wrap up his feud with Bobby Lashley this Saturday and go on to face Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 39. Additionally, Brock vs. Gunther is reportedly likely to be for the IC title.

"Brock vs. Gunther is now the working plan for Mania. Brock/Lashley will have final match this weekend. Talk is Brock/Gunther will likely be for IC title," reported Xero News.

Gunther's recent comments on facing Brock Lesnar in the future

Gunther has had a dominant reign as the Intercontinental Champion over the last 250+ days. To add to that, he had an impressive showing at the Royal Rumble last month, where he entered as the #1 entrant and lasted all the way to the final two before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Gunther stated that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in the future. He further added how unreal his square-off with Lesnar and the crowd reaction was at the Royal Rumble.

"I've mentioned it before. That's a match I definitely want to have at some point in my career. And there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online. Sometimes, things online don't translate to life. I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now. That was just the real-life confirmation that would make sense, that people are up for this," said Gunther.

One of the most glorified multi-time world champions in WWE history, Brock Lesnar has surprisingly never held any mid-card title in the company. Could that stat change soon if he challenges Gunther for his IC title?

