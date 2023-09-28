Brock Lesnar to face a Triple H re-hire at Crown Jewel? Exploring possible reason for push on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar squared off against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam this year, which marked the end of their trilogy, with Rhodes emerging victorious in the end. After the bout, a heartfelt gesture from The Beast Incarnate seemingly hinted at his potential face turn.

Recent reports that have emerged suggest that WWE wants Brock Lesnar to appear at this year's Crown Jewel show. However, there is still uncertainty regarding his participation in the event. Nevertheless, the company might be planning an unexpected clash between Bronson Reed and Lesnar if Lesnar decides to wrestle at Crown Jewel.

Brock Lesnar is a multi-time World Champion of WWE

This belief is backed up by Reed's recent push on Monday Night RAW. His push began after he defeated Chad Gable on the red brand despite Gable's recent impressive performances against Gunther. A match against The Beast Incarnate would establish Reed as one of the major stars in the company.

After returning to WWE following his initial release, Reed has struggled to find his footing in the company. However, a feud between him and Lesnar is certain to capture the attention of fans due to Lesnar's immense popularity.

How did the trilogy between Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes end?

The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare wrestled three times in singles bouts during their rivalry this year. The feud between these two began after Lesnar attacked Rhodes in the main event of RAW after WrestleMania. Lesnar initially posed as Cody's tag team partner against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa on the April 3, 2023 edition of the red brand.

Both Lesnar and Rhodes first clashed at Backlash 2023, where Rhodes managed to defeat The Beast Incarnate in a hard-fought match. However, in the rematch, Brock conquered Cody in dominating fashion by making him pass out at Night of Champions 2023.

The third match between these two took place at SummerSlam 2023, The American Nightmare concluded the rivalry with a victory. Following the match, Lesnar seemingly underwent a character shift, marked by a symbolic torch-passing moment with Cody Rhodes.

Since SummerSlam, Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television. However, if recent reports are to be believed, WWE is interested in bringing back Brock Lesnar for Crown Jewel for a potential match.

Moreover, in case Lesnar does not participate in this year's Crown Jewel, January 2024 may be the possible time for the multi-time World Champion to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

