Brock Lesnar gains a new advocate, The Demon dominates the Cell - 6 last-minute predictions for WrestleMania 39 Night Two

The second night of WrestleMania will take over SoFi Stadium in a few hours, featuring six huge matches on the card.

During the show, Roman Reigns will take on Cody Rhodes in the most hotly anticipated match of the weekend. Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship at the event, while Bianca Belair will take on Asuka with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

There is also the Hell in a Cell clash between Edge and Finn Balor, while Brock Lesnar will look to overcome the challenge of Omos.

Here are just six last-minute predictions for night two of WrestleMania 39.

#6 Gunther retains his Intercontinental Championship

Gunther will be at a distinct disadvantage when he steps into the ring against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus later tonight. McIntyre and Sheamus have their own issues, and The Ring General could step aside and allow the longtime friends to resolve their differences before stepping in to pick up the win.

While either man could pin each other, and Gunther himself doesn't need to be involved in the match's finish, it's still likely that the Imperium leader will find a way to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

#5 Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler win the Women's WrestleMania Showcase

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are not only the sole legitimate women's tag team in this match but also the only tandem that didn't have to qualify to be added. Rousey is seemingly struggling with an arm injury at the moment, but the former women's champion could remain on the apron and allow Baszler to do much of the work before entering to pick up the win for her team.

Baszler and Rousey are the only real credible winners in this match and could then go on to win the Women's Tag Team Championships for the first time.

#4 The Demon overcomes Edge inside Hell in a Cell

Finn Balor and Edge will finally settle their differences inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania tonight, which could result in the biggest win of Balor's career. The Demon will return for the first time in months and is expected to propel Balor to a massive victory, ending his issues with The Rated-R Superstar.

At this point in his career, Edge is expected to be the man to put over Balor so that he can then move on to much bigger things. But there are rumors that Gangrel could appear as part of tonight's show, making things interesting.

#3 Asuka wins the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka returned at the Royal Rumble this year with a different attitude. She has since won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, proving she deserves a shot at Bianca Belair's women's championship.

Asuka's new persona should be enough to finally see her past The EST of WWE, who has held the title for a calendar year now but hasn't been pushed as hard as she could have been in the women's division. Belair could get a new lease on life if she drops the title and re-enters the title picture as the challenger.

#2 MVP costs Omos and aligns with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will take on Omos in a match that has received a lot of backlash from fans ahead of the event. But the contest could feature a massive swerve if MVP decides he no longer wants to be the man behind Omos. He could turn his back on The Nigerian Giant and choose to help Lesnar secure the win.

MVP has proven beneficial as a manager, and since Bobby Lashley doesn't want to join The Hurt Business, he could decide to recruit another heavyweight instead.

#1 Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes steps into the biggest match of his career tonight and is looking to finish the story his father started several decades ago. Roman Reigns knows he needs to win to keep his family together, especially after The Usos' loss on night one.

Rhodes is the only man who has looked like he can overcome Reigns in recent years, and this could be the feel-good story that deserves to main event WrestleMania this year.

Do you think Roman Reigns' streak will be over at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

