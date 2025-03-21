Brock Lesnar to hand iconic rival, not Roman Reigns, a reality check upon WWE return? Possibility explored

Brock Lesnar made his last WWE appearance at SummerSlam 2023 when he lost to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar has been away from WWE after being allegedly mentioned in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon. However, The Beast might return to WWE at some point down the line to confront his past rival Drew McIntyre, and give him a reality check.

Lesnar might return to WWE after WrestleMania and confront Drew McIntyre, calling him a disappointment. He might point out the fact that Drew defeated Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania a few years ago but now is not even on a title match at the show.

He might compare Drew to Cody Rhodes, whose career completely changed after his victory over Brock Lesnar. Cody went on to win the Royal Rumble match for the second time after beating Lesnar and even dethroned Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

This might lead to Drew getting frustrated over Brock's comments and getting into a heated brawl with him. Eventually, it could help set up a match between the two at a PLE. However, this could only happen if Brock Lesnar is legally cleared to make his WWE return.

Brock Lesnar responds to queries about his WWE return

Lesnar hasn't been on WWE programming for approximately a year and a half now. His return has reportedly been delayed multiple times due to legal issues. Despite all of this, The Beast was recently spotted in Texas.

As per Ringside News, Lesnar was spotted at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. When he was asked about his potential return, he didn't give a definitive answer.

Fans have been waiting to see Lesnar back in the ring again for a very long time. However, The Beast Incarnate's return to WWE remains a big doubt for the time being.

