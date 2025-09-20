Brock Lesnar to injure returning 38-year-old star after he loses at Wrestlepalooza? Potential explored

With Wrestlepalooza set to mark WWE's ESPN debut in Indianapolis, the WWE Universe can expect a man synonymous with both the city and the network, and ostensibly a major proponent for the PLE airing tonight, Pat McAfee.

McAfee has been on a hiatus from WWE commentary, citing burnout, but for a special night in Indianapolis on ESPN, he may very well return to commentary. In fact, Brock Lesnar's attack on Corey Graves last night on SmackDown may have been a setup for the same.

This, however, opens up another avenue: McAfee returning to the ring soon to face a fellow major mainstream attraction in Brock Lesnar. The setup for that could see Lesnar take McAfee out, perhaps after he suffers a loss to John Cena tonight in the opener of Wrestlepalooza.

This could justify McAfee going back on hiatus as Lesnar injures him in storyline until he can get back in in-ring shape to return. WWE could build to a Lesnar-McAfee program for a major PLE.

That, however, remains a distant speculation, but WWE can at least leave that possibility open by having Brock Lesnar go after Pat McAfee if he should suffer a loss to fabled rival John Cena tonight in Indianapolis.

WWE Wrestlepalooza: card and details

Wrestlepalooza, set to emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, will be live beginning at 7/6c (11 PM GMT).

The PLE will be live on the ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming service's Unlimited tier in the United States, as well as on ESPN and ESPN2 via one's regular cable subscriptions. This marks a major shift from Peacock. Globally, Wrestlepalooza will be available live and on demand on Netflix, much like all WWE PLEs this year.

In case you are still confused as to when and how you might be able to watch the PLE, check out the video embedded above, with the ever-reliant R-Truth giving you instructions. Alternatively, you can check out the complete handbook for the same here. The card for Wrestlepalooza will feature:

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women’s World Championship

The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

