How to watch WWE Wrestlepalooza tonight? US, UK, India & others

WWE is set to host Wrestlepalooza in just a few hours at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The card is stacked with several high-profile matches featuring AJ Lee's in-ring return after a decade and the last chapter of John Cena and Brock Lesnar's rivalry. The excitement is at an all-time high as it promises to be a blockbuster event.The fans in the United States can watch Wrestlepalooza live on ESPN and ESPN2 on Cable TV. You'll need a cable or satellite TV subscription that includes these channels. For those willing to watch on other devices, the premium live event will stream exclusively on the ESPN App, accessible with an ESPN Unlimited Subscription of $29.99 per month.However, for the fans outside the USA, Wrestlepalooza will stream live on Netflix. You can get access to the show with a standard subscription. However, the timing of the show will vary across different countries based on their time zones. The main card will kick off at 7 PM ET, 4 PM PT.Wrestlepalooza 2025: Timings in US, UK, India etcWWE has evolved into a global sports entertainment juggernaut, captivating audiences across continents. Its premium live events are broadcast live worldwide, making them accessible to fans in virtually every country. However, due to geographical regions and time zone differences, the start times for these events vary significantly.Here's a breakdown of the local start times of Wrestlepalooza in different regions:USA: 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT (Saturday)Canada: 7 PM ET (Saturday)United Kingdom: 12 AM BST (Sunday)India: 4:30 AM IST (Sunday)Australia: 9:00 AM AEST (Sunday)What to expect from Wrestlepalooza 2025?WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make Wrestlepalooza a blockbuster event, as several marquee matches are featured on the card. John Cena and Brock Lesnar will kick off the show as they will battle in a high-profile match to cap off their rivalry. Fans can expect hard-hitting action from this match and absolute carnage from Lesnar.The Usos will battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. Given Jey Uso's recent character shift, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to coexist with Jimmy Uso. Besides, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle it out for the vacant Women's World Championship, a match that will decide the fate of RAW's women's division.AJ Lee will make her in-ring return as she teams up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Fans can expect unlimited drama and chaos in this match involving all four superstars, which could lead to several jaw-dropping sequences. Who walks away with the win remains to be seen.Drew McIntyre will battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlepalooza. Triple H could pull off a massive shocker in this match, something that no one could be anticipating. Besides, fans can also expect a few returns or betrayals tonight that might make the show truly unforgettable.