3 Good Surprises & 3 Bad Surprises Triple H Could Pull Off at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza is just a few hours away and Gainbridge Fieldhouse is decked out to host the monumental event. It will be a historic night in many ways. While AJ Lee will make her in-ring return after a decade, John Cena and Brock Lesnar will square off one last time to wrap up their iconic rivalry. Besides, a new Women's World Champion will be crowned tonight.WWE CCO Triple H is going all out to make Wrestlepalooza a blockbuster event, as the card is stacked with several high-profile matches. Fans can expect some huge surprises and shockers from the show that may leave them astonished. However, not all surprises might delight fans, as some could be controversial and become a topic of discussion.Here are three good surprises and three bad surprises Triple H can pull off at Wrestlepalooza:#The Rock returning at Wrestlepalooza [Good]WWE has been treating Wrestlepalooza as a WrestleMania-level show and there is a high chance that The Rock could make a shocking return. The Great One recently promoted the premium live event on his Instagram story. Well, if he returns tonight, it could be one of the biggest highlights of the night, leaving the arena electrified.This could send the WWE Universe into a frenzy, as they have been waiting to see The Rock come back in WWE. His mere presence at Wrestlepalooza could generate thunderous buzz around the spectacle. Besides, The Final Boss' homecoming could set several storylines into motion, teasing some feuds and storylines for the future.#AJ Lee getting pinned by Becky Lynch [Bad]AJ Lee will team up with CM Punk to battle Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. Triple H could pull off a massive surprise in this bout by making Lynch pin the former Divas Champion in the middle of the ring. WWE could do that to add a shock factor and stretch this rivalry beyond the PLE.However, this could prove to be catastrophic, given that it will be AJ Lee's in-ring return. A defeat at the impending spectacle could deflate her momentum, pouring cold water on the hype that is built around her match. The Black Widow is on a red-hot momentum following her WWE return and Triple H needs to protect her instead of having her take the pin.#Gunther returning for a face-off with Brock Lesnar [Good]Wrestlepalooza could see a flurry of returns and one of those could be of Gunther. The Ring General could make a stunning return and confront Brock Lesnar at the end of his match. He could stand toe-to-toe in the ring looking The Beast Incarnate in his eyes, a moment that could give fans chills down their spine. The WWE Universe could be on their feet, watching the two face off.This could turn out to be one of the biggest surprises from this weekend's spectacle, setting the internet abuzz. Fans have long been clamoring to see Lesnar and Gunther collide in a dream match. Therefore, WWE showing their potential confrontation at Wrestlepalooza could be the harbinger of their long-awaited feud.#Jey Uso turning heel by attacking Jimmy Uso [Bad]Jey Uso is set to team up with Jimmy Uso to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match this Saturday. However, The YEET Master appears to be in the midst of a character shift. Besides, there is some tension between him and Big Jim as they appear to be in a clash of opinions. Triple H could pull the trigger on Jey's highly anticipated heel turn at Wrestlepalooza.However, this could be a bad decision that might backfire. Jey Uso turning on Jimmy Uso at this juncture, when they just reunited, would look redundant. Besides, The YEET Master is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster. WWE has a lot of progression to make in Jey's current transformation before his heel turn looks organic and reasonable.#Drew McIntyre winning the Undisputed WWE Title [Good]Drew McIntyre will battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the mainevent of Wrestlepalooza. No one is anticipating a title change in this match, which is why Triple H has a good reason to surprise fans. The Scottish Warrior dethroning Rhodes could be one of the biggest shockers of this weekend and it could turn out to be the best decision.McIntyre's character work has impressed fans over the past two years and the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see him win the world title. It is a moment that is long overdue and hence Triple H has a great opportunity to pull the trigger. Drew McIntyre walking out of Indianapolis as the new Undisputed WWE Champion could lead to a fresh new era.#Stephanie Vaquer losing the Women's World Title [Bad]IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer will battle for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Fans are expecting The Dark Angel to emerge victorious in this bout tonight. However, Vaquer losing this bout could be one of the biggest surprises. It could be the worst decision that might completely ruin her main roster career before it could take off.Stephanie Vaquer has been looking for a breakthrough following months of abysmal booking on RAW. Not being able to win the Women's World Title at Wrestlepalooza will dissipate her credibility, putting her in the backseat. Therefore, making La Primera lose could be surprising, but it may not bode well for the future of the women's division.