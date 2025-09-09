5 Things WWE shouldn’t do at Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, is on the horizon and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. It will be the company's first premium live event on ESPN, marking the onset of a new era. WWE's creative head, Triple H, has stacked the card with some high-profile matches, looking to make it a star-studded extravaganza.

However, there have been times when even the slightest error ended up spoiling the quality of the shows. Hence, there are certain things the creative team needs to avoid to ensure that the PLE delivers on all fronts. Whether deciding which match should headline the show or a top star's inclusion, several factors must be put into consideration.

Here are five things WWE should not do at Wrestlepalooza:

#5. Jey Uso must not turn heel

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso are set to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. However, there is a premonition that Jey might turn heel after what happened this week on RAW. Just after LA Knight saved him, The YEET Master shockingly speared The Megastar, breaking him in half. He exuded heelish characteristics, sparking various speculations.

However, WWE must not turn Jey Uso heel. He is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster and the company must not overlook that. Besides, his recent reunion with Jimmy Uso would be in vain if he turned heel at this juncture. Hence, Triple H should not consider changing Jey's current character at the upcoming spectacle.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena should not headline the show

Brock Lesnar and John Cena will collide one last time at Wrestlepalooza in what will be the last chapter in their iconic rivalry. They match holds a strong contention to headline the spectacle. However, it should not. Although Cena vs. Lesnar is a mainevent-worthy bout, WWE must let AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins close the show in Indianapolis.

Wrestlepalooza will see Lee's in-ring return after a decade and it is a grand occasion worthy of being the main highlight. Besides, with four of the biggest stars of this industry involved in the Mixed Tag Team Match, it is undeniably a dream bout for many. Hence, WWE should put it in the main event of the PLE instead of Brock Lesnar and John Cena.

#3. WWE must not exclude Cody Rhodes from Wrestlepalooza

Cody Rhodes has been away from WWE TV since the SmackDown after SummerSlam. His status for the upcoming premium live event is still uncertain. However, the company must not exclude Rhodes from Wrestlepalooza. The creative team needs to put him on the show in some capacity since he is the Undisputed WWE Champion.

If WWE doesn't intend to put The American Nightmare in a match, the company needs to orchestrate his return at the spectacle. Cody Rhodes' absence from what will be the first PLE on ESPN will be a major blunder, given that he is the current face of the promotion. Hence, Triple H must not fail to book him at Wrestlepalooza.

#2. Women's World Title match should not see a controversial finish

Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle each other for the vacant Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. Two of the greatest female stars are involved in this bout, making it likely that WWE may go for a controversial end to protect both superstars. However, the match should not see any ringside interference and must have a clean end.

The Women's World Championship needs a new face and it should happen after a fair fight and a hard-earned triumph. A clean victory would allow the champion to hold her head high and maintain the prestige of the title. However, a controversial victory will continue to linger as a black stain on the superstar's entire championship reign.

#1. AJ Lee must not take a pinfall loss in her match

AJ Lee will compete in her first match at Wrestlepalooza after ten years of exile from the squared circle. Therefore, WWE must not fumble this monumental occasion. The former Divas Champion should not take a pinfall loss in the Mixed Tag Team Match at the impending spectacle. If it happens, it could be one of the biggest mistakes.

WWE should ensure that AJ Lee remains on the winning side since it is her first match upon homecoming. The Black Widow should close the bout at Wrestlepalooza by beating Becky Lynch in the middle of the ring. This could be a feel-good moment for the fans who have waited ten years to see the in-ring return of Lee.

