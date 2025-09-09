Triple H faces a major dilemma ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Wrestlepalooza is set to be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN and preparations have begun in full swing. Triple H has been pulling out all the stops to make it an unforgettable show. However, a major problem lies before The Game as he faces a stark dilemma about which match should be placed in the main event of the upcoming premium live event.

Currently, there are two blockbuster matches in the race to close the show in Indianapolis. John Cena is set to face Brock Lesnar in a high-profile bout at Wrestlepalooza. This is the final chapter of WWE's one of the most iconic rivalries, with both icons facing off for the last time. Given their storied history and the magnitude of this bout, it deserves to headline the upcoming spectacle.

It will also be the last time Cena competes in Indianapolis, adding emotional weight to his match. Moreover, Lesnar will be in action for the first time after two years, which undeniably heightens the gravitas of this bout.

Meanwhile, AJ Lee will make her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza after a decade. She will team up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This is a dream match that fans never thought they would get to witness. Lee's return to WWE is a grand occasion in itself, making her upcoming match a special attraction.

The former Divas Champion's return is a huge draw, especially for the fans who have waited years for her in-ring comeback. Hence, the Mixed Tag Team Match holds a strong contention to close Wrestlepalooza.

With these two matches being the rightful contenders to headline the PLE, WWE's creative head, Triple H, is indeed in a huge dilemma. Both matches are main event-worthy, putting The Game in a tough spot. The decision ultimately hinges on WWE's priorities for Wrestlepalooza's tone and legacy.

Triple H has a difficult choice to make at Wrestlepalooza

Deciding the mainevent of Wrestlepalooza is not the only dilemma Triple H has. The Chief Content Officer also finds himself at a crossroads when it comes to planning the outcome of both matches discussed above.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar will collide in the ring one last time, and neither of them can afford a loss at this stage. The Beast Incarnate losing his very first match upon returning after two years will damage his character. It could completely wash away the dominant aura that Lesnar once had.

Meanwhile, Cena has a handful of matches left in his farewell tour and a defeat at this stage would halt his momentum. Hence, The Cenation Leader needs a massive victory to end this rivalry and move forward. Therefore, Triple H seems to be in a quandary regarding the outcome of this high-profile match.

On the other hand, AJ Lee and CM Punk cannot afford to lose against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Wrestlepalooza will see Lee's in-ring return after a decade and WWE needs to ensure she and Punk walk out with the win. However, the same thing can be said for their opponents as well.

Rollins is currently the World Heavyweight Champion and is also the leader of The Vision. A major defeat could deal a crushing blow to not only his momentum but also that of the faction. Hence, Triple H faces yet another major dilemma ahead of the upcoming spectacle.

