BREAKING: Jey Uso shockingly turns heel and abandons friend on WWE RAW leaving Jimmy heartbroken

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:53 GMT
Jey and Jimmy Uso are not on the same page (Credit: WWE on Netflix)

Jey Uso abandoned a top star tonight on WWE RAW and turned heel. The star had reunited with Jimmy Uso tonight as well.

Jey Uso turned heel in a move that no one saw coming tonight on WWE RAW. Things did not really go smoothly for either star when they were battling Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker earlier in the ring. LA Knight and Jey almost clashed, and it resulted in Bronson taking advantage and taking out Jey. The two stars have faced each other in the past but also been allies. The friends seemingly had their friendship damaged by the rivalry, and now Jey Uso is unhappy enough to turn heel.

Jimmy Uso asked Jey whether he would be helping LA Knight, but he refused.

"I don't give a damn about LA Knight vs Bronson Reed. He ain't our problem no more."
Jimmy asked him if that was really what he thought, and Jey said that he wanted to care about their team as The Usos, and that was all he wanted to focus on. When Jimmy said that he was not sounding like himself, but like Roman Reigns, Jey Uso said that sounding like himself was not working.

"What about me? What about us? Helping LA Knight won't get us to Wrestlepalooza. Damn sure it won't help me get my World Championship back, uce. You understand me? You here now. Here's what we'll do. We gonna make sure they all acknowledge us, or we'll smash all of them. Okay?" Jey said.
When Jimmy was heartbroken, Jey said, sounding like himself was not working.

In the end, even though LA Knight saved Jimmy and Jey from being hit with a Tsunami by Bronson Reed, Jey hit the star with a spear out of nowhere. The star has turned heel.

