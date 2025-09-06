5 Things WWE should do at Wrestlepalooza 2025

Wrestlepalooza will kick off a new era for WWE, marking the onset of the premium live events on ESPN. The company has been treating it as a grand occasion and preparations have begun to host the marquee event. Several high-profile matches will be on the card, featuring stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, AJ Lee, CM Punk, and many more.
This leaves WWE with no margin for error. However, there are certain things that the Stamford-based promotion must do at Wrestlepalooza to make it an unforgettable show. From bringing a former world champion back to cashing in on a shocking betrayal, the creative team needs to pull the trigger on several things to deliver on all fronts.
Here are five things WWE must do at Wrestlepalooza:
#5. Asuka turning her back on IYO SKY
Tensions have been simmering between IYO SKY and Asuka on RAW for the past few weeks. It is a matter of time before this friendship sees a dark end. WWE has a great opportunity to orchestrate its blow-off at Wrestlepalooza, where The Genius of the Sky will be battling Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship.
Asuka should betray IYO SKY during this match, costing her the monumental opportunity. The company should pull the trigger at the upcoming PLE to elevate the gravitas of this moment. Such a major betrayal happening at Wrestlepalooza instead of a random episode of RAW will add emotional depth to it, making the storyline look more prominent.
#4. Gunther returning for a face-off with Brock Lesnar
Gunther has been away from WWE since losing the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last month. However, Triple H needs to bring him back at the upcoming spectacle in Indianapolis. The Ring General should show up at the end of the Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match at Wrestlepalooza to confront The Beast Incarnate.
This confrontation should happen to remind fans that a match between Gunther and Lesnar is no longer a far-fetched scenario. A face-off of this magnitude has the potential to become one of the biggest highlights of the night. Moreover, the two powerhouses coming face-to-face could create tremendous buzz, perfect to kick off WWE's PLE era on ESPN.
#3. Cody Rhodes battling Drew McIntyre in a match
Another major thing WWE should do is book Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. The American Nightmare has been away from the company since the SmackDown after SummerSlam. However, WWE should bring him back right away and resume his rivalry with McIntyre.
Rhodes missing Wrestlepalooza, despite being the Undisputed WWE Champion, would be a huge mistake that Triple H should avoid. Hence, the creative team needs to put him in a title defense against The Scottish Warrior at the upcoming premium live event. Doing so will help WWE capitalize on the weeks of build-up Drew McIntyre has been doing on this rivalry.
#2. Stephanie Vaquer winning the Women's World Title
Stephanie Vaquer has been long awaiting her big moment since debuting on the main roster. The Women's World Championship match against IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza serves her the perfect opportunity to make a name for herself. WWE should ensure that The Dark Angel walks out of Indianapolis as the new champion.
Vaquer should get her much-awaited moment at the upcoming spectacle by clinching her first gold on the main roster. This could give her a fresh start on RAW, something she has been looking for for quite some time. Crowning La Primera the Women's World Champion will open the door for several incredible feuds and rivalries on the roster.
#1. AJ Lee making Becky Lynch tap out at Wrestlepalooza
AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown. She is expected to team up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at Wrestlepalooza. Should it happen, this would mark Lee's in-ring return after a decade. Therefore, WWE should capitalize on it by having her wrap up the bout.
The former Divas Champion should lock Lynch in her submission hold and make her tap out. AJ Lee finishing their potential match to grab her team a defiant victory would be a bold statement that she has picked up from where she left off ten years ago. It would be a feel-good moment for the fans, transporting them back in time.
