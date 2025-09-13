Brock Lesnar to be confronted by major WWE star making his return at Wrestlepalooza? Possibility explored

Brock Lesnar is set to battle John Cena in a high-profile match at Wrestlepalooza. This will be the final chapter of one of WWE's most iconic rivalries, and The Beast Incarnate will look to finish it up in style. However, once the match ends and the dust settles, Lesnar may find himself in the menacing presence of a returning WWE star in a moment that could leave the WWE Universe gasping.

Gunther could make a shocking return and confront Brock Lesnar after his match at Wrestlepalooza. The Ring General has been away from WWE since losing his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. However, he seems to be gearing up for a blockbuster return. The former world champion recently shared a picture with his son on Instagram, indicating that he is in good health.

Meanwhile, WWE has been pulling out all the stops to make Wrestlepalooza a magnificent extravaganza, as it will kick off the company's deal with ESPN. A high-profile confrontation between Gunther and Lesnar could create a thunderous buzz, something WWE has been looking for. It could blow the roof off the arena and become one of the biggest highlights of the night.

This confrontation has the potential to set the internet abuzz since the two stars coming face to face is nothing short of a reverie. The fact that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will headline Wrestlepalooza indicates that WWE has a massive surprise in store. Hence, there is a good possibility that the creative team is planning to bring The Ring General back at the upcoming spectacle.

Now that The Beast Incarnate is back, the company needs to remind fans that a match between Gunther and Lesnar is no longer a far-fetched scenario. Hence, a face-off between the two at Wrestlepalooza would serve as a perfect reminder, sowing the seeds of their potential match. However, this is entirely a speculative scenario as of now.

Brock Lesnar to go on a brief hiatus after competing at Wrestlepalooza?

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam last month after two years of absence. Since then, he has made limited appearances on the weekly programming. There is a good possibility that The Beast Incarnate could once again disappear from television for a while.

WWE has been keeping Lesnar's appearance very rare ever since he returned. There is a high chance that the 48-year-old could go on a brief hiatus after his match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. Rumors suggest that the company has been treating Brock Lesnar as a special attraction, reserving him for big occasions.

Therefore, regular appearances may spoil the hype created around him at the moment. Given this, there is also a possibility that Lesnar may miss WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel, which will be held after Wrestlepalooza.

However, this is all speculation at this moment. It will be quite interesting to see how the creative team uses The Beast Incarnate on television. Whether his appearances remain extremely rare or frequent, only time will tell.

