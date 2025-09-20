The Rock may have subtly told us he is returning at WWE Wrestlepalooza; disaster for Cody Rhodes?

Another WWE Premium Live event is on the horizon, with Wrestlepalooza set to take place in Indianapolis later tonight. Once again, speculations about The Rock's return to weekly programming have started making the rounds on social media. The Hollywood megastar has yet to appear on weekly programming since the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto this past March.If The Final Boss does return tonight, it could spell major disaster for Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, The American Nightmare is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in tonight's main event.The Rock hints at his comeback at WrestlepaloozaA few hours ago, The Final Boss took to his Instagram story to share a video package, hyping the Wrestlepalooza PLE. This move from The Great One is a possible hint that the Hollywood megastar may show up in Indianapolis tonight and shock fans.The People's Champion's potential appearance might prove to be a disaster for The American NightmareIf The Rock shows up at Wrestlepalooza, his potential alliance with Drew McIntyre could spell disaster for Cody Rhodes.The Brahma Bull and The Scottish Warrior share a cordial relationship outside the squared circle, with Drew featuring as the brand ambassador of Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock &quot;YOU AGAINST YOU&quot; campaign.Now, WWE can turn this into a storyline angle, with The Final Boss returning at Wrestlepalooza and helping Drew McIntyre dethrone Cody Rhodes as Undisputed WWE Champion.The Rock and Cody Rhodes have unfinished business in WWEThe Rock and Cody Rhodes engaged in a heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania XL. They battled in a tag team bout at last year's Show of Shows, where The Final Boss pinned Rhodes to secure the victory for himself and Roman Reigns. After Cody dethroned the OTC as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Johnson confronted the 40-year-old on the RAW after WrestleMania XL and said that their story was far from over.Several months later, at Bad Blood 2024, The Rock confronted The QB1 again. However, on RAW's Netflix premiere in January 2025, things changed drastically, as The People's Champion acknowledged Cody during a promo segment, seemingly ending their heated rivalry. Surprisingly, in February 2025, The Rock showed up on SmackDown and urged Cody to become his champion. However, the former AEW star declined the offer at Elimination Chamber, leading to John Cena shockingly turning on Rhodes and joining forces with his former rival. Wrestlepalooza 2025 seems like an ideal platform to revive this storyline, as Johnson could help Drew dethrone Cody and declare that The Scottish Warrior has sold his soul to the TKO board member.Also, with this PLE marking the global juggernaut's streaming debut on ESPN, the proposed angle will make the event a memorable affair. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans when Indianapolis hosts Wrestlepalooza tonight.