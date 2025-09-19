5 Bold Predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza Weekend

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:57 GMT
AJ Lee, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar
AJ Lee, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar [Image Source: WWE.com & WWE Deutschland's IG]

Wrestlepalooza is on the horizon and Gainbridge Fieldhouse is decked out to host the monumental event this weekend. It will be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, marking a revolution in sports entertainment. Before that, the company will host the go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will see the final build of the feuds and storylines.

Ad

This is set to be an exciting weekend for fans with two back-to-back shows. While the Wrestlepalooza card is stacked with several high-profile matches, Nick Aldis will also ensure a blockbuster SmackDown. Fans could witness several jaw-dropping things from both shows this weekend, marking a pivotal shift in the company's landscape.

Here are five bold predictions for the Wrestlepalooza weekend:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

#5. Carmelo Hayes may shock the world by winning the United States Title

Carmelo Hayes will answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Melo has been gold-hungry lately, but his association with The Miz has held him back. However, tonight could be his big night as the 31-year-old could pull off one of the biggest shockers by beating Zayn.

Ad

Hayes could capture the United States Championship on SmackDown. This could be a bolt from the blue, as no one is expecting him to win the coveted title tonight. It could be a massive twist from the Wrestlepalooza weekend that could become a major highlight. With a bold move like that, Triple H could once again solidify himself as the master of unpredictability.

#4. Brock Lesnar may annihilate John Cena in under 10 minutes

Brock Lesnar and John Cena will collide at Wrestlepalooza in what will be the final chapter of their iconic rivalry in WWE. However, this could be a completely one-sided match with The Beast Incarnate finishing it up within just ten minutes. He could obliterate Cena with multiple F5 and Suplexes, wreaking absolute carnage in the ring.

Ad

Lesnar could show no mercy towards The Cenation Leader as he unleashes his beast mode, giving fans a glimpse of their SummerSlam 2014 match. After multiple finishers, he could choke John Cena in his Kimura lock, making the WWE legend pass out. Brock Lesnar could not only win the bout but also make a bold statement by annihilating Cena.

#3. Asuka and Kairi Sane may turn her back on IYO SKY

Tensions have been running high between IYO SKY and Asuka for the past few weeks. It could all boil down to Wrestlepalooza, where The Genius of the Sky is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship. During the match, Asuka could try to interfere and help IYO, but the latter could shove her down, rebuffing any assistance.

Ad

However, SKY may get caught in the crossfire and end up losing the bout due to the potential distractions. Following the match, the Kabuki Warriors could turn on her, and surprisingly, Kairi Sane might draw the first blood. Following that, Sane and Asuka could unleash a merciless attack on their former Damage CTRL stablemate.

#2. AJ Lee could make Becky Lynch tap out at Wrestlepalooza

AJ Lee will make her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza after more than a decade. She will team up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a high-profile tag team match. Lee is expected to wrap up the bout with a monumental victory. However, she could make Lynch tap out in the middle of the ring instead of a pinfall victory.

Ad

The former Divas Champion could lock the 38-year-old in her submission, the Black Widow, compelling the latter to tap out. Becky Lynch tapping out could indeed raise eyebrows, as she is currently the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and is one of the biggest stars. However, WWE could make that bold move at Wrestlepalooza, leaving fans astonished.

#1. Drew McIntyre could beat Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. This match is expected to headline the upcoming premium live event. Although it will be a bold prediction, The Scottish Warrior might walk out of Indianapolis with the coveted title around his waist. He could beat Rhodes and finally win the Undisputed WWE Title.

The company has been going all out to make Wrestlepalooza an unforgettable show. And there couldn't be any better way to make it memorable than pulling off shockers. Therefore, Triple H might make a bold move and cause a major title change in the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match. Should it happen, this is certain to leave the WWE Universe stunned.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications