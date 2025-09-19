5 Bold Predictions for WWE Wrestlepalooza Weekend

Wrestlepalooza is on the horizon and Gainbridge Fieldhouse is decked out to host the monumental event this weekend. It will be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN, marking a revolution in sports entertainment. Before that, the company will host the go-home edition of SmackDown tonight, which will see the final build of the feuds and storylines.This is set to be an exciting weekend for fans with two back-to-back shows. While the Wrestlepalooza card is stacked with several high-profile matches, Nick Aldis will also ensure a blockbuster SmackDown. Fans could witness several jaw-dropping things from both shows this weekend, marking a pivotal shift in the company's landscape.Here are five bold predictions for the Wrestlepalooza weekend:#5. Carmelo Hayes may shock the world by winning the United States TitleCarmelo Hayes will answer Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Melo has been gold-hungry lately, but his association with The Miz has held him back. However, tonight could be his big night as the 31-year-old could pull off one of the biggest shockers by beating Zayn.Hayes could capture the United States Championship on SmackDown. This could be a bolt from the blue, as no one is expecting him to win the coveted title tonight. It could be a massive twist from the Wrestlepalooza weekend that could become a major highlight. With a bold move like that, Triple H could once again solidify himself as the master of unpredictability.#4. Brock Lesnar may annihilate John Cena in under 10 minutesBrock Lesnar and John Cena will collide at Wrestlepalooza in what will be the final chapter of their iconic rivalry in WWE. However, this could be a completely one-sided match with The Beast Incarnate finishing it up within just ten minutes. He could obliterate Cena with multiple F5 and Suplexes, wreaking absolute carnage in the ring.Lesnar could show no mercy towards The Cenation Leader as he unleashes his beast mode, giving fans a glimpse of their SummerSlam 2014 match. After multiple finishers, he could choke John Cena in his Kimura lock, making the WWE legend pass out. Brock Lesnar could not only win the bout but also make a bold statement by annihilating Cena.#3. Asuka and Kairi Sane may turn her back on IYO SKYTensions have been running high between IYO SKY and Asuka for the past few weeks. It could all boil down to Wrestlepalooza, where The Genius of the Sky is set to battle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship. During the match, Asuka could try to interfere and help IYO, but the latter could shove her down, rebuffing any assistance.However, SKY may get caught in the crossfire and end up losing the bout due to the potential distractions. Following the match, the Kabuki Warriors could turn on her, and surprisingly, Kairi Sane might draw the first blood. Following that, Sane and Asuka could unleash a merciless attack on their former Damage CTRL stablemate.#2. AJ Lee could make Becky Lynch tap out at WrestlepaloozaAJ Lee will make her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza after more than a decade. She will team up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a high-profile tag team match. Lee is expected to wrap up the bout with a monumental victory. However, she could make Lynch tap out in the middle of the ring instead of a pinfall victory.The former Divas Champion could lock the 38-year-old in her submission, the Black Widow, compelling the latter to tap out. Becky Lynch tapping out could indeed raise eyebrows, as she is currently the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and is one of the biggest stars. However, WWE could make that bold move at Wrestlepalooza, leaving fans astonished.#1. Drew McIntyre could beat Cody Rhodes and win the Undisputed WWE TitleCody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. This match is expected to headline the upcoming premium live event. Although it will be a bold prediction, The Scottish Warrior might walk out of Indianapolis with the coveted title around his waist. He could beat Rhodes and finally win the Undisputed WWE Title.The company has been going all out to make Wrestlepalooza an unforgettable show. And there couldn't be any better way to make it memorable than pulling off shockers. Therefore, Triple H might make a bold move and cause a major title change in the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match. Should it happen, this is certain to leave the WWE Universe stunned.